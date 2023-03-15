© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

If you're a former band student, you've probably played music by this Missouri native

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
Courtesy of Pam Smith Kelly
Composer and conductor Claude T. Smith

The music of composer Claude T. Smith is some of the most played in all of the symphonic band repertoire, being performed in classrooms as well as concert halls. He was born in Monroe City, Missouri and spent many years in Lawrence and Kansas City. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Smith's daughter Pam Smith Kelly about Claude's life and music. Plus, hear several of his compositions.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Pam Smith Kelly

Pam Smith Kelly

Program

All compositions by Claude T. Smith

Emperata Overture
Citation March
Claude T. Smith and the University of Kansas Bands

Eternal Father, Strong to Save
Claude T. Smith and the Texas Tech University Concert Band

Festival Variations
Arnald D. Gabriel and the United States Air Force Academy Band

Flight
The United States Air Force Band

Variations on a Revolutionary Hymn
The United States Army Field Band

You can learn more about Pam, Claude and Claude T. Smith publications at claudetsmith.com.

Courtesy of Pam Smith Kelly
Pam Smith Kelly and Claude T. Smith

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCLocal musicKansas UniversityMusic
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
