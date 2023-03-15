If you're a former band student, you've probably played music by this Missouri native

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Pam Smith Kelly

Program

All compositions by Claude T. Smith

Emperata Overture

Citation March

Claude T. Smith and the University of Kansas Bands

Eternal Father, Strong to Save

Claude T. Smith and the Texas Tech University Concert Band

Festival Variations

Arnald D. Gabriel and the United States Air Force Academy Band

Flight

The United States Air Force Band

Variations on a Revolutionary Hymn

The United States Army Field Band

You can learn more about Pam, Claude and Claude T. Smith publications at claudetsmith.com.