If you're a former band student, you've probably played music by this Missouri native
The music of composer Claude T. Smith is some of the most played in all of the symphonic band repertoire, being performed in classrooms as well as concert halls. He was born in Monroe City, Missouri and spent many years in Lawrence and Kansas City. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Smith's daughter Pam Smith Kelly about Claude's life and music. Plus, hear several of his compositions.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Pam Smith Kelly
Program
All compositions by Claude T. Smith
Emperata Overture
Citation March
Claude T. Smith and the University of Kansas Bands
Eternal Father, Strong to Save
Claude T. Smith and the Texas Tech University Concert Band
Festival Variations
Arnald D. Gabriel and the United States Air Force Academy Band
Flight
The United States Air Force Band
Variations on a Revolutionary Hymn
The United States Army Field Band
You can learn more about Pam, Claude and Claude T. Smith publications at claudetsmith.com.