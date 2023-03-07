Orchestral performances in film are more than just a soundtrack
UMKC Professor of Film Mitch Brian joins Brooke Knoll for a conversation about orchestral performances in film. They'll discuss movies such as "Unfaithfully Yours," "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Shine," and the 2022 Oscar nominated film "Tár." We will also hear music from those films' soundtracks by Rossini, Rachmaninoff, Mahler and Michael Kamen.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Mitch Brian, UMKC Professor of Film
Program
From "Unfaithfully Yours" - 1948
Overture to Semiramide
by Giaocchino Rossini
Sir Neville Marriner and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
From "Shine" - 1996
Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30 - Selections
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
David Helfgott, piano
Ricky Edwards, conductor
From "Mr. Holland's Opus" - 1995
An American Symphony
by Michael Kamen
Michael Kamen and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, London Metropolitan Orchestra
From "Tár" - 2022
Symphony No. 5 in C Sharp Minor - Rehearsals
by Gustav Mahler
Cate Blanchett and the Dresden Philharmonic
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 - IV. Allegro
by Edward Elgar
Natalie Murray Beale and the London Symphony Orchestra
Sophie Kauer, cello