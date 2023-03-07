Orchestral performances in film are more than just a soundtrack

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Mitch Brian, UMKC Professor of Film

Brooke Knoll / Mitch Brian in the Classical KC studios

Program

From "Unfaithfully Yours" - 1948

Overture to Semiramide

by Giaocchino Rossini

Sir Neville Marriner and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

From "Shine" - 1996

Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30 - Selections

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

David Helfgott, piano

Ricky Edwards, conductor

From "Mr. Holland's Opus" - 1995

An American Symphony

by Michael Kamen

Michael Kamen and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, London Metropolitan Orchestra

From "Tár" - 2022

Symphony No. 5 in C Sharp Minor - Rehearsals

by Gustav Mahler

Cate Blanchett and the Dresden Philharmonic

Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 - IV. Allegro

by Edward Elgar

Natalie Murray Beale and the London Symphony Orchestra

Sophie Kauer, cello