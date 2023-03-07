© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Orchestral performances in film are more than just a soundtrack

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST
Cate Blanchett as the fictional conductor Lydia Tár.

UMKC Professor of Film Mitch Brian joins Brooke Knoll for a conversation about orchestral performances in film. They'll discuss movies such as "Unfaithfully Yours," "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Shine," and the 2022 Oscar nominated film "Tár." We will also hear music from those films' soundtracks by Rossini, Rachmaninoff, Mahler and Michael Kamen.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Mitch Brian, UMKC Professor of Film

Brooke Knoll
Mitch Brian in the Classical KC studios

Program

From "Unfaithfully Yours" - 1948

Overture to Semiramide
by Giaocchino Rossini
Sir Neville Marriner and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

From "Shine" - 1996

Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30 - Selections
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
David Helfgott, piano
Ricky Edwards, conductor

From "Mr. Holland's Opus" - 1995

An American Symphony
by Michael Kamen
Michael Kamen and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, London Metropolitan Orchestra

From "Tár" - 2022

Symphony No. 5 in C Sharp Minor - Rehearsals
by Gustav Mahler
Cate Blanchett and the Dresden Philharmonic

Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 - IV. Allegro
by Edward Elgar
Natalie Murray Beale and the London Symphony Orchestra
Sophie Kauer, cello

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
