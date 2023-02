The 'Indiana Jones' of instruments is bringing unique sounds and traditions to Kansas City

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Gerald Trimble

Program

Niksar'in Fidanlari, The Old Bush, Yabandan Gel

Traditional, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - viola da gamba

Master Crowley's - Irish Reel

Traditional, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - sultana

MacKenzie's Farewell

by John Ban

Gerald Trimble - five string fretted bass violin

Greensleeves To A Ground

Traditional, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - bass viola da gamba, River Guerguerian - percussion

Parson's Farewell

Traditional, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - bass viola da gamba

Argiers

by John Playford, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - bass viola da gamba, viola d'amore, quinton de viole, River Guerguerian - percussion

Irish Reels

Traditional, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - vocals, vielle, bandora, Phil Hollenbeck - vocals, tabla, dholak, Maria Wolfe - vocals, Doug Goodhart - bodhran

Morag, Tres Morillas

Traditional, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - vocals, bass and treble viola da gamba, vielle, lavta, Bob Brostoski - Bandora, Julia Thro - Lavta, Maria Wolfe - vocals

Gigues

Traditional, arr. by Gerald Trimble

Gerald Trimble - vielle, Bob Brostoski - Bandora, Julia Thro - Lavta, Phil Hollenbeck - tabla

Gerald Trimble and Jambaroque will perform at St. Garabed Armenian Church of Kansas City

on March 4, 2023. More about Gerald can be found at geraldtrimble.com.