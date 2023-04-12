© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Beethoven's "Emperor" and a celebration of Prokofiev

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published April 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT
ETW_8955.JPG
Eric T Williams
/
Violinist Vadim Gluzman performs Prokofiev's "Concerto No. 2 for Violin" with the Kansas City Symphony, January 2022

This week, hear three masterful concertos interpreted by three masters on their instruments. Emanuel Ax plays Beethoven's "Concerto for Piano No. 5," Vadim Gluzman rips through Sergei Prokofiev's "Concerto No. 2 for Violin," and Behzod Abduraimov tackles Prokofiev's demanding "Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra." Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies offer behind-the-scenes insight and context.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 5 in Eb Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 73
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Emanuel Ax - piano
Live performance, September 2011

Concerto No. 2 in G Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 63
by Sergei Prokofiev
Vadim Gluzman - violin
Live performance, January 2022

Concerto No. 2 in G Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16
by Sergei Prokofiev
Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor
Behzod Abduraimov - piano
Live performance, November 2022

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
