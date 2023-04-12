Beethoven's "Emperor" and a celebration of Prokofiev
This week, hear three masterful concertos interpreted by three masters on their instruments. Emanuel Ax plays Beethoven's "Concerto for Piano No. 5," Vadim Gluzman rips through Sergei Prokofiev's "Concerto No. 2 for Violin," and Behzod Abduraimov tackles Prokofiev's demanding "Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra." Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies offer behind-the-scenes insight and context.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto No. 5 in Eb Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 73
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Emanuel Ax - piano
Live performance, September 2011
Concerto No. 2 in G Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 63
by Sergei Prokofiev
Vadim Gluzman - violin
Live performance, January 2022
Concerto No. 2 in G Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16
by Sergei Prokofiev
Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor
Behzod Abduraimov - piano
Live performance, November 2022