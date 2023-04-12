Beethoven's "Emperor" and a celebration of Prokofiev

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 5 in Eb Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 73

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Emanuel Ax - piano

Live performance, September 2011

Concerto No. 2 in G Minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 63

by Sergei Prokofiev

Vadim Gluzman - violin

Live performance, January 2022

Concerto No. 2 in G Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16

by Sergei Prokofiev

Aziz Shokhakimov - guest conductor

Behzod Abduraimov - piano

Live performance, November 2022