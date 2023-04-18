© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Crowd favorites and 'heroic' musical adventures by Ginastera, Brahms and Prokofiev

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT
Violinist Midori performs the Brahms concerto with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, March 2022

This week, Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore three beloved works—one from the 19th century and two from the 20th century. We'll hear Alberto Ginastera's ebullient "Four Dances from Estancia," Johannes Brahms' beloved violin concerto featuring Midori, and a recent performance of Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5 with guest conductor Eduardo Strausser.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Four Dances from "Estancia"
by Alberto Ginastera
Live performance, March 2011

Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77
by Johannes Brahms
Midori - violin
Live performance, March 2022

Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major, Op. 100
by Sergei Prokofiev
Eduardo Strausser - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2022

The Kansas City Symphony Local music Classical KC classical classical music
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
