Crowd favorites and 'heroic' musical adventures by Ginastera, Brahms and Prokofiev

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Four Dances from "Estancia"

by Alberto Ginastera

Live performance, March 2011

Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77

by Johannes Brahms

Midori - violin

Live performance, March 2022

Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major, Op. 100

by Sergei Prokofiev

Eduardo Strausser - guest conductor

Live performance, February 2022