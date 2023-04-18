Crowd favorites and 'heroic' musical adventures by Ginastera, Brahms and Prokofiev
This week, Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore three beloved works—one from the 19th century and two from the 20th century. We'll hear Alberto Ginastera's ebullient "Four Dances from Estancia," Johannes Brahms' beloved violin concerto featuring Midori, and a recent performance of Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5 with guest conductor Eduardo Strausser.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Four Dances from "Estancia"
by Alberto Ginastera
Live performance, March 2011
Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77
by Johannes Brahms
Midori - violin
Live performance, March 2022
Symphony No. 5 in B flat Major, Op. 100
by Sergei Prokofiev
Eduardo Strausser - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2022