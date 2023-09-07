© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Audra McDonald invites Kansas City to her musical 'living room'

By Christy L'Esperance,
Sam Wisman
Published September 7, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT
Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance speaks with six time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald about the blurred lines between modern opera and the American musical theater, embracing each performance opportunity and her appearance in Kansas City. We'll hear Audra's rich soprano in works by Leonard Bernstein, John Adams, George Gershwin and more.

Host

Christy L'Esperance

Guest

Audra McDonald

Program

Wonderful Town
"A Little Bit in Love"
"Ohio"
"It's Love"
by Leonard Bernstein
Audra McDonald, Kim Kriswell, Thomas Hampson
Sir Simon Rattle and the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group

Ragtime the Musical
"Your Daddy's Son"
"Wheel's of a Dream"
featuring Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Audra McDonald performs with the Kansas City Symphony September 15-17 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Autumn de Wilde
/
Courtesy of Artist
Audra McDonald performs with the Kansas City Symphony September 15-17 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

"I Had Myself a True Love"
"A Sleepin' Bee"
by Harold Arlen

I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky
"¡Este Pais! - This Country"
"Finale"
by John Adams
featuring Audra McDonald and Michael McElroy

Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from Porgy and Bess
"Summertime"
"My Man's Gone Now"
by George Gershwin
Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony

You can learn more about Audra McDonald's performance in Kansas City at kcsymphony.org.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCBroadwayLocal musicKauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Christy L'Esperance
Kansas City native Christy L’Esperance (pronounced “LESS-per-ahns") started listening to classical music on the Snoopy radio she got for her 4th birthday. Today, as Classical KC’s Community Engagement Specialist and On-Air Host, she enjoys classical music through much better speakers. You can reach Christy at clesperance@classicalkc.org. She would love to hear about the ways you keep music in your life.
See stories by Christy L'Esperance
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
