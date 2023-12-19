© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

The City Come Again 2023

By Sam Wisman
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST
The William Jewell Concert Choir sings inside Kansas City's Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, December 2023
Kyle Rivas
The William Jewell Concert Choir sings inside Kansas City's Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, December 2023

Since 1982, William Jewell College has partnered with Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral to present "The City Come Again" as a gift in music and word to Kansas City. Dr. Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College, hosts this program featuring students, faculty and special guests performing seasonal music, poetry, and more.

Host

Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College

William Jewell College faculty members Jessica Koebbe and Larkin Sanders perform for 'The City Come Again,' December 2023
Kyle Rivas
William Jewell College faculty members Jessica Koebbe and Larkin Sanders perform for 'The City Come Again,' December 2023

Program

Veni, Veni Emmanuel
Trad. Arr. By Anne Krentz Organ
Larkin Sanders - clarinet, Jessica Koebbe - piano

Cantique de Noël
Adolphe Adam
Sydney Edie - soprano, Jessica Koebbe - piano

Von Himmel Hoch, Da Komm Ich Her
Trad. Arr. By Helmut Walcha and Johann Pachelbel
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Traditional
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

This is the Truth - Herefordshire Carol
Trad. Arr. By Ian David Coleman
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Poem - "I Sought the Wood in Winter"
by Willa Cather
Read by Kristen Sager

In the Bleak Midwinter (Cranham)
by Gustav Holst
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Sussex Carol
Trad. Arr. By David Wilcocks
Michelle Johnston and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear
Traditional
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Torches
by John Joubert
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Poem - "Prayer in the Strip Mall, Bangor Maine"
by Stuart Kestenbaum
Read by David Fulk

Poem - "The Return"
by José Faust
Read by José Faust

Silent Night, Holy Night
Franz Gruber, Arr. By. Mark David Johnson
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

William Jewell College faculty member Ann Marie Rigler performs on the organ at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, December 2023
Kyle Rivas
William Jewell College faculty member Ann Marie Rigler performs on the organ at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, December 2023

Prelude on Irby
by David Wilcocks
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Hark! the Herald Angels Sing
Trad. Arr. By Felix Mendelssohn
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
Ann Marie Rigler - organ

This program was recorded by Bob Beck and Jason Scheufler and was made possible by a gift of Philip N. Krause of Krause Law LLC.

Special thanks to Ian Coleman and Anthony J. Maglione.

You can learn more about the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College at jewell.edu/music and more about Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral at kccathedral.org.

A guide to all of Classical KC's holiday programming can be found HERE.

Poem: "Little Tree"
William Jewell College Professor Emeritus Dr. Ron Witzke reads "Little Tree," a poem by E.E. Cummings, during The City Come Again 2023.

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCChristmasLocal musicchoral musicpoetry
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
