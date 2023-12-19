The City Come Again 2023

Host

Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College

Kyle Rivas William Jewell College faculty members Jessica Koebbe and Larkin Sanders perform for 'The City Come Again,' December 2023

Program

Veni, Veni Emmanuel

Trad. Arr. By Anne Krentz Organ

Larkin Sanders - clarinet, Jessica Koebbe - piano

Cantique de Noël

Adolphe Adam

Sydney Edie - soprano, Jessica Koebbe - piano

Von Himmel Hoch, Da Komm Ich Her

Trad. Arr. By Helmut Walcha and Johann Pachelbel

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)

Traditional

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

This is the Truth - Herefordshire Carol

Trad. Arr. By Ian David Coleman

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Poem - "I Sought the Wood in Winter"

by Willa Cather

Read by Kristen Sager

In the Bleak Midwinter (Cranham)

by Gustav Holst

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Sussex Carol

Trad. Arr. By David Wilcocks

Michelle Johnston and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

It Came Upon the Midnight Clear

Traditional

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Torches

by John Joubert

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Poem - "Prayer in the Strip Mall, Bangor Maine"

by Stuart Kestenbaum

Read by David Fulk

Poem - "The Return"

by José Faust

Read by José Faust

Silent Night, Holy Night

Franz Gruber, Arr. By. Mark David Johnson

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Kyle Rivas William Jewell College faculty member Ann Marie Rigler performs on the organ at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, December 2023

Prelude on Irby

by David Wilcocks

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

Hark! the Herald Angels Sing

Trad. Arr. By Felix Mendelssohn

Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir

Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral

Ann Marie Rigler - organ

This program was recorded by Bob Beck and Jason Scheufler and was made possible by a gift of Philip N. Krause of Krause Law LLC.

Special thanks to Ian Coleman and Anthony J. Maglione.

You can learn more about the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College at jewell.edu/music and more about Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral at kccathedral.org.

A guide to all of Classical KC's holiday programming can be found HERE.