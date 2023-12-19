The City Come Again 2023
Since 1982, William Jewell College has partnered with Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral to present "The City Come Again" as a gift in music and word to Kansas City. Dr. Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College, hosts this program featuring students, faculty and special guests performing seasonal music, poetry, and more.
Host
Ian Coleman, Chair of the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College
Program
Veni, Veni Emmanuel
Trad. Arr. By Anne Krentz Organ
Larkin Sanders - clarinet, Jessica Koebbe - piano
Cantique de Noël
Adolphe Adam
Sydney Edie - soprano, Jessica Koebbe - piano
Von Himmel Hoch, Da Komm Ich Her
Trad. Arr. By Helmut Walcha and Johann Pachelbel
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Traditional
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
This is the Truth - Herefordshire Carol
Trad. Arr. By Ian David Coleman
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Poem - "I Sought the Wood in Winter"
by Willa Cather
Read by Kristen Sager
In the Bleak Midwinter (Cranham)
by Gustav Holst
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Sussex Carol
Trad. Arr. By David Wilcocks
Michelle Johnston and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
It Came Upon the Midnight Clear
Traditional
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Torches
by John Joubert
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Poem - "Prayer in the Strip Mall, Bangor Maine"
by Stuart Kestenbaum
Read by David Fulk
Poem - "The Return"
by José Faust
Read by José Faust
Silent Night, Holy Night
Franz Gruber, Arr. By. Mark David Johnson
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Prelude on Irby
by David Wilcocks
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
Hark! the Herald Angels Sing
Trad. Arr. By Felix Mendelssohn
Anthony Maglione and the William Jewell College Concert Choir
Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral
Ann Marie Rigler - organ
This program was recorded by Bob Beck and Jason Scheufler and was made possible by a gift of Philip N. Krause of Krause Law LLC.
Special thanks to Ian Coleman and Anthony J. Maglione.
You can learn more about the Department of Performing Arts at William Jewell College at jewell.edu/music and more about Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral at kccathedral.org.
A guide to all of Classical KC's holiday programming can be found HERE.