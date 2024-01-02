Joyce DiDonato returns to Kansas City: 'I love singing for my hometown'
Opera sensation Joyce DiDonato joined Classical KC to share reflections on the past year and her excitement on returning home to Kansas City to perform with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony. We'll hear Joyce sing works by Charles Ives, Gustav Mahler, Jake Heggie and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Program
The Unanswered Question
by Charles Ives
Toglierò le sponde al mare (from Adamo ed Eva)
by Josef Mysliveček
Frondi tenere e belle - Ombra mai fù (from Serse)
by George Frideric Handel
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)
by Gustav Mahler
Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano
Maxim Emelyanychev and Il Pomo d'Oro
Dead Man Walking:
He will gather us around, all around
You've been so good to him and all of us - Who will walk with me
by Jake Heggie
Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano
Patrick Summers with the Houston Grand Opera Orchestra
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911
No. 8, Ruckblick
No. 9, Irrlicht
No. 22, Mut
by Franz Schubert
Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano
Yannick Nézet-Séguin - piano
All The Things You Are
by Jerome Kern
I Love A Piano
by Irvin Berlin
Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano
Antonio Pappano - piano
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg
Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony
You can learn more about Joyce's performance with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.