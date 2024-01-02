Joyce DiDonato returns to Kansas City: 'I love singing for my hometown'

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Joyce DiDonato

Program

The Unanswered Question

by Charles Ives

Toglierò le sponde al mare (from Adamo ed Eva)

by Josef Mysliveček

Frondi tenere e belle - Ombra mai fù (from Serse)

by George Frideric Handel

Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)

by Gustav Mahler

Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano

Maxim Emelyanychev and Il Pomo d'Oro

Dead Man Walking:

He will gather us around, all around

You've been so good to him and all of us - Who will walk with me

by Jake Heggie

Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano

Patrick Summers with the Houston Grand Opera Orchestra

Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911

No. 8, Ruckblick

No. 9, Irrlicht

No. 22, Mut

by Franz Schubert

Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano

Yannick Nézet-Séguin - piano

All The Things You Are

by Jerome Kern

I Love A Piano

by Irvin Berlin

Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano

Antonio Pappano - piano

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg

Joyce DiDonato - mezzo-soprano

Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony

You can learn more about Joyce's performance with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.