To celebrate Beethoven's birthday, listen to three of his "essential and forever" masterworks
While the exact date of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth in December of 1770 is debated by scholars, what is inarguable was his musical genius. We'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform his "Coriolan" Overture, Violin Concerto featuring Pinchas Zukerman, and his "Eroica" Symphony No. 3.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to Coriolan, Op. 62
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Yoav Talmi - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2015
Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Pinchas Zukerman - violin
Live performance, February 2020
Symphony No. 3 in Eb major, Op. 55 "Eroica"
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, February 2018