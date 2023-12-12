To celebrate Beethoven's birthday, listen to three of his "essential and forever" masterworks

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to Coriolan, Op. 62

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Yoav Talmi - guest conductor

Live performance, November 2015

Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Pinchas Zukerman - violin

Live performance, February 2020

Symphony No. 3 in Eb major, Op. 55 "Eroica"

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Live performance, February 2018