The Kansas City Symphony

To celebrate Beethoven's birthday, listen to three of his "essential and forever" masterworks

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST
Pinchas Zukerman joins Michael Stern and a the Kansas City Symphony for a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's "Violin Concerto in D major," February 2020
Eric T. Williams
Pinchas Zukerman joins Michael Stern and a the Kansas City Symphony for a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven's "Violin Concerto in D major," February 2020

While the exact date of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth in December of 1770 is debated by scholars, what is inarguable was his musical genius. We'll hear the Kansas City Symphony perform his "Coriolan" Overture, Violin Concerto featuring Pinchas Zukerman, and his "Eroica" Symphony No. 3.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to Coriolan, Op. 62
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Yoav Talmi - guest conductor
Live performance, November 2015

Concerto in D major for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Pinchas Zukerman - violin
Live performance, February 2020

Symphony No. 3 in Eb major, Op. 55 "Eroica"
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, February 2018

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
