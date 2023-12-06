© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Sparkling orchestral showpieces by César Franck, Zoltán Koldály and Jean Sibelius

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published December 6, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST
Michael Stern and members of the Kansas City Symphony stand and receive an ovation following a performance of Jean Sibelius' "Symphony No. 2" - March 2017
Eric T. Williams
Michael Stern and members of the Kansas City Symphony stand and receive an ovation following a performance of Jean Sibelius' "Symphony No. 2" - March 2017

The Kansas City Symphony shines in performances of music by César Franck, Zoltán Koldály and Jean Sibelius. We'll hear Franck's Symphony in D minor, Koldály's "Concerto for Orchestra," and the powerful Symphony No. 2 by Jean Sibelius. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies add depth and color to each performance.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony in D minor
by César Franck
Gilbert Varga - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2014

Concerto for Orchestra
by Zoltán Koldály
Cristian Măcelaru
Live performance, January 2017

Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, March 2017

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
