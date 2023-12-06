Sparkling orchestral showpieces by César Franck, Zoltán Koldály and Jean Sibelius
The Kansas City Symphony shines in performances of music by César Franck, Zoltán Koldály and Jean Sibelius. We'll hear Franck's Symphony in D minor, Koldály's "Concerto for Orchestra," and the powerful Symphony No. 2 by Jean Sibelius. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies add depth and color to each performance.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony in D minor
by César Franck
Gilbert Varga - guest conductor
Live performance, April 2014
Concerto for Orchestra
by Zoltán Koldály
Cristian Măcelaru
Live performance, January 2017
Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, March 2017