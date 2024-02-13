This local organization brings the folk music world to Kansas City
Located in Kansas City's Crossroads neighborhood, Folk Alliance International has been bringing together folk musicians, fans and industry professionals since its founding in 1989. This work includes an annual conference, often taking place in Kansas City, that brings thousands to the city. Brooke Knoll speaks with Folk Alliance Development and Partnership Director Alex Mallet about the organization, plus we'll highlight some of the classical-crossover artists performing at this year's conference.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Alex Mallet
Program
Frappons encore
Le docteur épatant
Au clair de la lune
Musique à bouches
Difyrrwch
Kadisha
Libanus
The Trials of Cato
Taranta en Nueva York
Call Me by Your Name
Pau Figueres
On the Rocks
Slowly But Surely
Sprig of That
More information about Folk Alliance International, and their annual conference, can be found at folk.org.