This local organization brings the folk music world to Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published February 13, 2024 at 3:35 PM CST
Located in Kansas City's Crossroads neighborhood, Folk Alliance International has been bringing together folk musicians, fans and industry professionals since its founding in 1989. This work includes an annual conference, often taking place in Kansas City, that brings thousands to the city. Brooke Knoll speaks with Folk Alliance Development and Partnership Director Alex Mallet about the organization, plus we'll highlight some of the classical-crossover artists performing at this year's conference.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Alex Mallet

Program

Frappons encore
Le docteur épatant
Au clair de la lune
Musique à bouches

Difyrrwch
Kadisha
Libanus
The Trials of Cato

Taranta en Nueva York
Call Me by Your Name
Pau Figueres

On the Rocks
Slowly But Surely
Sprig of That

More information about Folk Alliance International, and their annual conference, can be found at folk.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
