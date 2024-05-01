© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
Kansas City Local Feature

'The community supports me': Award-winning pianist Kenny Broberg reflects on his time in Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published May 1, 2024 at 7:29 AM CDT
Pianist Kenny Broberg at the Classical KC studios
Brooke Knoll
Pianist Kenny Broberg at the Classical KC studios

Since his time at Park University's International Center for Music in his adopted home of Kansas City, Kenny Broberg's career has been thriving. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll catches up with Kenny and they discuss his upcoming performances and new albums.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Kenny Broberg

Program

Fantasie in C major for violin and piano, D934
by Franz Schubert
Maria Ioudenitch - violin
Kenny Broberg - piano

Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 36
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Kenny Broberg - piano

You can learn more about Kenny Broberg at kennybroberg.com.

Bonus Content
Kenny Broberg discusses the ups and downs of musical competitions.
Kenny Broberg at the Classical KC studios

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature Park ICMClassical KCParkvillepiano
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman