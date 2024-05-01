'The community supports me': Award-winning pianist Kenny Broberg reflects on his time in Kansas City

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Kenny Broberg

Program

Fantasie in C major for violin and piano, D934

by Franz Schubert

Maria Ioudenitch - violin

Kenny Broberg - piano

Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 36

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Kenny Broberg - piano

You can learn more about Kenny Broberg at kennybroberg.com.