'The community supports me': Award-winning pianist Kenny Broberg reflects on his time in Kansas City
Since his time at Park University's International Center for Music in his adopted home of Kansas City, Kenny Broberg's career has been thriving. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll catches up with Kenny and they discuss his upcoming performances and new albums.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Kenny Broberg
Program
Fantasie in C major for violin and piano, D934
by Franz Schubert
Maria Ioudenitch - violin
Kenny Broberg - piano
Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor, Op. 36
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Kenny Broberg - piano
You can learn more about Kenny Broberg at kennybroberg.com.
Bonus Content
Kenny Broberg discusses the ups and downs of musical competitions.