Rising piano star Michael Davidman's time in Kansas City has been the fuel to ignite his career

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Michael Davidman

Program

Mephisto Waltz No. 1

by Franz Liszt

Michael Davidman, piano

Ballade No. 1, Op. 23

by Frédéric Chopin

Bella Davidovich, piano

Spiegel im Spiegel

by Arvo Pärt

Viktoria Mullova, violin

Liam Dunachie, piano

Valses nobles et sentimentales - Selections

by Maurice Ravel

Angela Hewitt, piano

More information about Michael Davidman can be found at michaeldavidman.com. Free registration and more information about the Kemper Museum's "Musical Threads" event can be found at kemperart.org.