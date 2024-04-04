Rising piano star Michael Davidman's time in Kansas City has been the fuel to ignite his career
Originally from New York, award-winning pianist Michael Davidman has been honing his craft at Park University's International Center for Music. We'll get to know Michael and hear music by Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin, Arvo Pärt and Maurice Ravel. We'll also highlight his upcoming performance at "Musical Threads," an event at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art which is a collaboration between the Kemper, Park ICM and Classical KC.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Michael Davidman
Program
Mephisto Waltz No. 1
by Franz Liszt
Michael Davidman, piano
Ballade No. 1, Op. 23
by Frédéric Chopin
Bella Davidovich, piano
Spiegel im Spiegel
by Arvo Pärt
Viktoria Mullova, violin
Liam Dunachie, piano
Valses nobles et sentimentales - Selections
by Maurice Ravel
Angela Hewitt, piano
More information about Michael Davidman can be found at michaeldavidman.com. Free registration and more information about the Kemper Museum's "Musical Threads" event can be found at kemperart.org.
Bonus Content
Michael Davidman discusses the pros and cons of musical competitions.