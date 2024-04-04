© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Rising piano star Michael Davidman's time in Kansas City has been the fuel to ignite his career

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published April 4, 2024 at 10:59 AM CDT
Michael Davidman performs at the 2021 American Pianists Association Awards
Daniel McCullough
Michael Davidman performs at the 2021 American Pianists Association Awards

Originally from New York, award-winning pianist Michael Davidman has been honing his craft at Park University's International Center for Music. We'll get to know Michael and hear music by Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin, Arvo Pärt and Maurice Ravel. We'll also highlight his upcoming performance at "Musical Threads," an event at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art which is a collaboration between the Kemper, Park ICM and Classical KC.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Michael Davidman

Program

Mephisto Waltz No. 1
by Franz Liszt
Michael Davidman, piano

Ballade No. 1, Op. 23
by Frédéric Chopin
Bella Davidovich, piano

Spiegel im Spiegel
by Arvo Pärt
Viktoria Mullova, violin
Liam Dunachie, piano

Valses nobles et sentimentales - Selections
by Maurice Ravel
Angela Hewitt, piano

More information about Michael Davidman can be found at michaeldavidman.com. Free registration and more information about the Kemper Museum's "Musical Threads" event can be found at kemperart.org.

Bonus Content
Michael Davidman discusses the pros and cons of musical competitions.
Michael Davidman at the Classical KC studios

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
