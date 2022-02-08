© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Romantic with a capital 'R'

Published February 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST
IMG_0972.JPG
Eric T. Williams
/
Michael Stern conducts the Kansas City Symphony in a performance of Howard Hanson's Symphony No. 2, known as the "Romantic" symphony, February 2019.

Enjoy the lush melodic invention and epic love stories in works by Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, Dvořák and Howard Hanson. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies bring the stories behind the music to life.

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Le corsaire Overture, Op. 21
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, March 2018

Romeo and Juliet Overture Fantasy Overture
by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Live performance, October 2013

Symphony No. 2, Op. 30
by Howard Hanson
Live performance, February 2019

Symphony No. 6 in D Major, Op. 60
by Antonín Dvořák
Live performance, February 2013

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
