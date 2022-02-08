Romantic with a capital 'R'
Enjoy the lush melodic invention and epic love stories in works by Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, Dvořák and Howard Hanson. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies bring the stories behind the music to life.
An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Le corsaire Overture, Op. 21
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, March 2018
Romeo and Juliet Overture Fantasy Overture
by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Live performance, October 2013
Symphony No. 2, Op. 30
by Howard Hanson
Live performance, February 2019
Symphony No. 6 in D Major, Op. 60
by Antonín Dvořák
Live performance, February 2013