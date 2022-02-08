Romantic with a capital 'R'

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Le corsaire Overture, Op. 21

by Hector Berlioz

Live performance, March 2018

Romeo and Juliet Overture Fantasy Overture

by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Live performance, October 2013

Symphony No. 2, Op. 30

by Howard Hanson

Live performance, February 2019

Symphony No. 6 in D Major, Op. 60

by Antonín Dvořák

Live performance, February 2013