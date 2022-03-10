Celtic connections with Alasdair Frasier and Natalie Haas

From miles of green on the Emerald Isle to the picturesque Scottish Highlands, all of this week's music is inspired by Celtic Lands, or features a composer from Ireland or Scotland.

This week's guests are Alasdair Frasier and Natalie Haas.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Alasdair Frasier - fiddle

Natalie Haas - cello

Program

Sweglish, Modally Challenged

by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

Alasdair Fraser - violin, Natalie Haas - cello

The Dreamer and the Jester

by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

Alasdair Fraser - violin, Natalie Haas - cello

Lost Child

by Xavier Foley

Xavier Foley - bass

Irish Fantasy

by Xavier Foley

Xavier Foley - bass

Chaconne

by Siobhán Cleary

Elisaveta Blumina - piano

In Uas Geimrid

by Eoin Mulvany

Mornington Singers

Spirit

by Ailís Ní Ríain

Dermot Dunne - accordion