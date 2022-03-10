Celtic connections with Alasdair Frasier and Natalie Haas
Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with Sound Currents, as we explore music from the Emerald Isle and beyond.
From miles of green on the Emerald Isle to the picturesque Scottish Highlands, all of this week's music is inspired by Celtic Lands, or features a composer from Ireland or Scotland.
This week's guests are Alasdair Frasier and Natalie Haas.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Alasdair Frasier - fiddle
Natalie Haas - cello
Program
Sweglish, Modally Challenged
by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Alasdair Fraser - violin, Natalie Haas - cello
The Dreamer and the Jester
by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Alasdair Fraser - violin, Natalie Haas - cello
Lost Child
by Xavier Foley
Xavier Foley - bass
Irish Fantasy
by Xavier Foley
Xavier Foley - bass
Chaconne
by Siobhán Cleary
Elisaveta Blumina - piano
In Uas Geimrid
by Eoin Mulvany
Mornington Singers
Spirit
by Ailís Ní Ríain
Dermot Dunne - accordion