Sound Currents

Celtic connections with Alasdair Frasier and Natalie Haas

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST
Courtesy of artists.
Alasdair Frasier and Natalie Haas.

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with Sound Currents, as we explore music from the Emerald Isle and beyond.

From miles of green on the Emerald Isle to the picturesque Scottish Highlands, all of this week's music is inspired by Celtic Lands, or features a composer from Ireland or Scotland.

This week's guests are Alasdair Frasier and Natalie Haas.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Alasdair Frasier - fiddle
Natalie Haas - cello

Program
Sweglish, Modally Challenged
by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Alasdair Fraser - violin, Natalie Haas - cello

The Dreamer and the Jester
by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Alasdair Fraser - violin, Natalie Haas - cello

Lost Child
by Xavier Foley
Xavier Foley - bass

Irish Fantasy
by Xavier Foley
Xavier Foley - bass

Chaconne
by Siobhán Cleary
Elisaveta Blumina - piano

In Uas Geimrid
by Eoin Mulvany
Mornington Singers

Spirit
by Ailís Ní Ríain
Dermot Dunne - accordion

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
