Sound Currents

Exploring the cosmos with Alexandra Gardner

Published March 17, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
Thom Parks
Composer Alexandra Gardner.

Dive into the mysteries of deep space with music exploring the wonders of the cosmos.

What do you hear when you look up at the stars? For composers like Alexandra Gardner, space provides a world of inspiration. We'll also celebrate the life and music of avant-garde composer George Crumb as we journey through the wide expanse of the universe.

This week's guest is Alexandra Gardner.

Scroll to the bottom to learn more about Alexandra Gardner's 'Stay Elevated' project, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Alexandra Gardner, composer

Program
Ciphers and Constellations
by Alexandra Gardner
Eli Spindel with the String Orchestra of Brooklyn

Aquarius
by Quentin Sirjacq
Quentin Sirjacq, piano

Pieces That Fell to the Earth - Mvmt. 7 - The Woman Who Wrote too Much
by Christopher Cerrone
Wild Up with Lindsay Kesselman - soprano

O Earth, O Stars
by David Maslanka
Stephen K. Steele with the Illinois State University Wind Symphony; Adriana Ransom - cello, Kimberly McCoul Risinger - flute

Makrokosmos I
VI. Night-Spell I - Sagittarius
VII. Music of Shadows (For Aeolian Harp) - Libra
by George Crumb
Fabio Alvarez - piano

Astrum Agri
by Stephanie Ann Boyd
Tony Berendsen

Bonus Content
For Alexandra Gardner, working with non-musicians to create music draws out their natural creativity. Learn more about her 'Stay Elevated' project with the Seattle Symphony.
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
