Exploring the cosmos with Alexandra Gardner

What do you hear when you look up at the stars? For composers like Alexandra Gardner, space provides a world of inspiration. We'll also celebrate the life and music of avant-garde composer George Crumb as we journey through the wide expanse of the universe.

This week's guest is Alexandra Gardner.

Scroll to the bottom to learn more about Alexandra Gardner's 'Stay Elevated' project, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Alexandra Gardner, composer

Program

Ciphers and Constellations

by Alexandra Gardner

Eli Spindel with the String Orchestra of Brooklyn

Aquarius

by Quentin Sirjacq

Quentin Sirjacq, piano

Pieces That Fell to the Earth - Mvmt. 7 - The Woman Who Wrote too Much

by Christopher Cerrone

Wild Up with Lindsay Kesselman - soprano

O Earth, O Stars

by David Maslanka

Stephen K. Steele with the Illinois State University Wind Symphony; Adriana Ransom - cello, Kimberly McCoul Risinger - flute

Makrokosmos I

VI. Night-Spell I - Sagittarius

VII. Music of Shadows (For Aeolian Harp) - Libra

by George Crumb

Fabio Alvarez - piano

Astrum Agri

by Stephanie Ann Boyd

Tony Berendsen