Exploring the cosmos with Alexandra Gardner
Dive into the mysteries of deep space with music exploring the wonders of the cosmos.
What do you hear when you look up at the stars? For composers like Alexandra Gardner, space provides a world of inspiration. We'll also celebrate the life and music of avant-garde composer George Crumb as we journey through the wide expanse of the universe.
This week's guest is Alexandra Gardner.
This week's "favorite piece" poll!
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Alexandra Gardner, composer
Program
Ciphers and Constellations
by Alexandra Gardner
Eli Spindel with the String Orchestra of Brooklyn
Aquarius
by Quentin Sirjacq
Quentin Sirjacq, piano
Pieces That Fell to the Earth - Mvmt. 7 - The Woman Who Wrote too Much
by Christopher Cerrone
Wild Up with Lindsay Kesselman - soprano
O Earth, O Stars
by David Maslanka
Stephen K. Steele with the Illinois State University Wind Symphony; Adriana Ransom - cello, Kimberly McCoul Risinger - flute
Makrokosmos I
VI. Night-Spell I - Sagittarius
VII. Music of Shadows (For Aeolian Harp) - Libra
by George Crumb
Fabio Alvarez - piano
Astrum Agri
by Stephanie Ann Boyd
Tony Berendsen