Let new music lead you into the fantasy realm
From fairies to unicorns, explore all things fantasy on this week's Sound Currents.
Fantasy worlds and creatures have captivated us for millennia. Many composers, like Kansas City's Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill, find inspiration in the mystical, spiritual and magical realms that seem just out of our reach.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill, composer
Program
Forest Rituals
by Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill
The Playground Ensemble
Quartet for Queen Mab
by Missy Mazzoli
Aeolus Quartet
Ariel Ascending
I. Begins with a Breath, Gliding Effortlessly
II. Fleeting, Delicate
III. Exuberant, Brilliant
by Christopher Theofanidis
Aeolus Quartet
Unicornis captivatur
by Ola Gjeilo
Charles Bruffy with the Phoenix Chorale