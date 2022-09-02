© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Let new music lead you into the fantasy realm

Published September 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
Composer Aaryn S Ricucci-Hill.

From fairies to unicorns, explore all things fantasy on this week's Sound Currents.

Fantasy worlds and creatures have captivated us for millennia. Many composers, like Kansas City's Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill, find inspiration in the mystical, spiritual and magical realms that seem just out of our reach.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill, composer

Program
Forest Rituals
by Aaryn S. Ricucci-Hill
The Playground Ensemble

Quartet for Queen Mab
by Missy Mazzoli
Aeolus Quartet

Ariel Ascending
I. Begins with a Breath, Gliding Effortlessly
II. Fleeting, Delicate
III. Exuberant, Brilliant
by Christopher Theofanidis
Aeolus Quartet

Unicornis captivatur
by Ola Gjeilo
Charles Bruffy with the Phoenix Chorale

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
