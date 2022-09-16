© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

With inspiration from Celtic tunes to Led Zeppelin, this ensemble embodies the sounds of autumn

Published September 16, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
20220916_bk_autumnequinox
Trenton Straight
/
Autumn Equinox.

Enjoy music that explores the changing seasons on this week's Sound Currents.

"It was mesmerizing. The sounds that came out of [the hurdy gurdy] - there was no way I couldn't not play this instrument"

For Ryan Kurczak, the path to playing the hurdy gurdy started with an unusual source: Led Zeppelin. The instrument was included in the 1976 film The Song Remains the Same and piqued his interest with its unique sounds.

After years of playing traditional Irish music on mandolin and guitar in a Led Zeppelin cover band, his curiosity led him back to the hurdy gurdy, which he plays with the ensemble Autumn Equinox.

On this week's Sound Currents, listen to music inspired by the upcoming autumnal equinox and all of the cozy feelings associated with this time of year.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Ryan Kurczak of Autumn Equinox

Program
Sheeps Waltz - Farewell to Glasgow
by Autumn Equinox
Ryan Kurczak - hurdy gurdy, Claire Sweeny - nyckelharpa, Dave Riggs - bass

Muireans - Midnight On the Sea - Deep Time
by Autumn Equinox
Ryan Kurczak - hurdy gurdy, Claire Sweeny - nyckelharpa, Dave Riggs - bass

Autumn Gardens - III. Giocoso e leggiero
by Einojuhani Rautavaara
Vladimir Ashkenazy with the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

In an Autumn Garden for Gagaku orchestra
by Toru Takemitsu
The Music Department Of The Imperial Household Agency

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content