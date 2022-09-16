With inspiration from Celtic tunes to Led Zeppelin, this ensemble embodies the sounds of autumn

"It was mesmerizing. The sounds that came out of [the hurdy gurdy] - there was no way I couldn't not play this instrument"

For Ryan Kurczak, the path to playing the hurdy gurdy started with an unusual source: Led Zeppelin. The instrument was included in the 1976 film The Song Remains the Same and piqued his interest with its unique sounds.

After years of playing traditional Irish music on mandolin and guitar in a Led Zeppelin cover band, his curiosity led him back to the hurdy gurdy, which he plays with the ensemble Autumn Equinox.

On this week's Sound Currents, listen to music inspired by the upcoming autumnal equinox and all of the cozy feelings associated with this time of year.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Ryan Kurczak of Autumn Equinox

Program

Sheeps Waltz - Farewell to Glasgow

by Autumn Equinox

Ryan Kurczak - hurdy gurdy, Claire Sweeny - nyckelharpa, Dave Riggs - bass

Muireans - Midnight On the Sea - Deep Time

by Autumn Equinox

Ryan Kurczak - hurdy gurdy, Claire Sweeny - nyckelharpa, Dave Riggs - bass

Autumn Gardens - III. Giocoso e leggiero

by Einojuhani Rautavaara

Vladimir Ashkenazy with the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

In an Autumn Garden for Gagaku orchestra

by Toru Takemitsu

The Music Department Of The Imperial Household Agency