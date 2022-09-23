Tradition and experimentation: new music from Vietnam

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Cellist and professor James Alexander

Program

Jump in the River

by James Alexander

James Alexander, cello, Matt Otto, tenor saxophone; Luke Helker, percussion; Kip Haaheim, electronics

Catalyzing Quan Ho

by Nhat Minh Nguyen

James Alexander, cello

My Language

by P. Q. Phan

Tanosaki-Richards Duo

Awakening

by Van-Anh Vo

James Alexander, Sascha Groschang

Green River Delta

by Kim Sinh

Kronos Quartet; Van-Anh Vo (dan t'rung)