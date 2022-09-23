Tradition and experimentation: new music from Vietnam
On this week's Sound Currents, explore music from Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American composers.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Cellist and professor James Alexander
Program
Jump in the River
by James Alexander
James Alexander, cello, Matt Otto, tenor saxophone; Luke Helker, percussion; Kip Haaheim, electronics
Catalyzing Quan Ho
by Nhat Minh Nguyen
James Alexander, cello
My Language
by P. Q. Phan
Tanosaki-Richards Duo
Awakening
by Van-Anh Vo
James Alexander, Sascha Groschang
Green River Delta
by Kim Sinh
Kronos Quartet; Van-Anh Vo (dan t'rung)