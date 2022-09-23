© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Tradition and experimentation: new music from Vietnam

Published September 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
20220922_bk_jamesalexander
Courtesy of artist
/
Cellist and composer James Alexander.

On this week's Sound Currents, explore music from Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American composers.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Cellist and professor James Alexander

Program
Jump in the River
by James Alexander
James Alexander, cello, Matt Otto, tenor saxophone; Luke Helker, percussion; Kip Haaheim, electronics

Catalyzing Quan Ho
by Nhat Minh Nguyen
James Alexander, cello

My Language
by P. Q. Phan
Tanosaki-Richards Duo

Awakening
by Van-Anh Vo
James Alexander, Sascha Groschang

Green River Delta
by Kim Sinh
Kronos Quartet; Van-Anh Vo (dan t'rung)

