© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Would you switch brains with a friend? Asking important Halloween questions on Sound Currents

Published October 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
A man with shoulder length hair looks at the camera. The background is of the plains, with a red-orange sunset across the sky.
Eyestetix Studio
/
Unsplash

It's time to conjure up ghosts, ride that haunted carousel and getting out our witches brew. On this episode of Sound Currents, get ready to scream all things Halloween.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
The Haunted Carousel
by Erika Svanoe
Andrew Boysen, Jr. with the University of New Hampshire Wind Symphony

Ghosts
by Tuomas Kantelinen
Raine Ampuja with the Guards' Band

My Insect Bride
by Randall Woolf
Bradley Lubman with the Common Sense Ensemble

Conga-Line in Hell
by Miguel del Aguila
Joel Sachs with the Camerata de las Americas; Duane Cochran - piano

Hall of Ghosts
by Amanda Harberg
Snjezana Pavicevic - piccolo

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content