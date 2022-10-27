Would you switch brains with a friend? Asking important Halloween questions on Sound Currents

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

The Haunted Carousel

by Erika Svanoe

Andrew Boysen, Jr. with the University of New Hampshire Wind Symphony

Ghosts

by Tuomas Kantelinen

Raine Ampuja with the Guards' Band

My Insect Bride

by Randall Woolf

Bradley Lubman with the Common Sense Ensemble

Conga-Line in Hell

by Miguel del Aguila

Joel Sachs with the Camerata de las Americas; Duane Cochran - piano

Hall of Ghosts

by Amanda Harberg

Snjezana Pavicevic - piccolo