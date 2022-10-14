This composer is telling the story of the land where America sits through a flaglike score

Raven Chacon is no stranger to challenging the conventions of classical music through his work, and his piece, "American Ledger," does so through the score itself.

Rather than the typical musical staff and notes you see on sheet music, the score is depicted through a flag, giving the musicians (and audience) room to interpret what they're seeing in a unique way. This differs from the "stale documents you [typically] see classical musicians reading from."

The flag/score utilizes symbols to tell the story of the land the United States of America sits on, from the beginning of its creation through the timeline of various stewards of the land. Although Chacon focuses on telling the story of indigenous caretakers of the land, "everyone's identity ends up in this piece."

"American Ledger" will be performed on Wednesday, October 26, 7 p.m. at KCAI.

Raven Chacon will be giving a free lecture at JCCC on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. and will be working with UMKC composers on Friday, October 28 at 1 p.m. for the UMKC Composers forum.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Raven Chacon, composer

Program

Overhead Song

by Raven Chacon

Raven Chacon - electronics

Lats' aadah

by Raven Chacon

Cornelius Dufallo - violin

Weaving

by Connor Chee

Emanuele Arciuli - piano

Navajo Vocable No. 9

by Connor Chee

Emanuele Arciuli - piano

OnekhaÕsh˜n-a, YaÕk˜n-kwe (The Waters, The Women)an

by Dawn Avery

Duo Concertante

Ambe

by Andrew Balfour

Patrick Newcomb with the Woodlands High School Chamber Choir

Vision Chant

by Andrew Balfour

Joel Tranquilla with the Canadian Chamber Choir

Divertimento No. 4 for Piano Quartet

by Juantio Becenti

St. Petersburg Piano Quartet