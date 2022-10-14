© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

This composer is telling the story of the land where America sits through a flaglike score

Published October 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
A man with shoulder length hair looks at the camera. The background is of the plains, with a red-orange sunset across the sky.
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Raven Chacon.

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon shares how he's turning the concept of reading a score on its head as we explore and honor the work of indigenous composers on this episode of Sound Currents.

Raven Chacon is no stranger to challenging the conventions of classical music through his work, and his piece, "American Ledger," does so through the score itself.

Rather than the typical musical staff and notes you see on sheet music, the score is depicted through a flag, giving the musicians (and audience) room to interpret what they're seeing in a unique way. This differs from the "stale documents you [typically] see classical musicians reading from."

The flag/score utilizes symbols to tell the story of the land the United States of America sits on, from the beginning of its creation through the timeline of various stewards of the land. Although Chacon focuses on telling the story of indigenous caretakers of the land, "everyone's identity ends up in this piece."

"American Ledger" will be performed on Wednesday, October 26, 7 p.m. at KCAI.
Raven Chacon will be giving a free lecture at JCCC on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. and will be working with UMKC composers on Friday, October 28 at 1 p.m. for the UMKC Composers forum.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Raven Chacon, composer

Program
Overhead Song
by Raven Chacon
Raven Chacon - electronics

Lats' aadah
by Raven Chacon
Cornelius Dufallo - violin

Weaving
by Connor Chee
Emanuele Arciuli - piano

Navajo Vocable No. 9
by Connor Chee
Emanuele Arciuli - piano

OnekhaÕsh˜n-a, YaÕk˜n-kwe (The Waters, The Women)an
by Dawn Avery
Duo Concertante

Ambe
by Andrew Balfour
Patrick Newcomb with the Woodlands High School Chamber Choir

Vision Chant
by Andrew Balfour
Joel Tranquilla with the Canadian Chamber Choir

Divertimento No. 4 for Piano Quartet
by Juantio Becenti
St. Petersburg Piano Quartet

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content