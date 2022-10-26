From the Archives - Halloween special
What’s Halloween without really scary music? Have (no?) fear….we’ve got you covered. It’s amazing the eerie sounds that can come from an orchestra and even a solo piano. Just wait for some of the creepiest sounds you’ve ever heard.
Compositions and Recordings
Danse Macabre
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Daniel Barenboim with the Orchestre de Paris
Isle of the Dead, Op. 29
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Andre Previn with the London Symphony
Adagio from "Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste"
by Béla Bartók
Stanislav Skrowaczewski with the Minnesota Orchestra
The Banshee
by Henry Cowell
Wilhelm Latchounia, piano
Three Excerpts from "Pictures at an Exhibition"
by Modest Mussorgsky
Seiji Ozawa with the Chicago Symphony
Theme from "The Omen"
by Jerry Goldsmith
Andrew Lane with the Orlando Pops Orchestra