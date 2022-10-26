© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Halloween special

Published October 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
20211026_bk_fromthearchiveshalloween
Enjoy spooky music on this week's From the Archives.

What’s Halloween without really scary music? Have (no?) fear….we’ve got you covered. It’s amazing the eerie sounds that can come from an orchestra and even a solo piano. Just wait for some of the creepiest sounds you’ve ever heard.

Compositions and Recordings

Danse Macabre
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Daniel Barenboim with the Orchestre de Paris

Isle of the Dead, Op. 29
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Andre Previn with the London Symphony

Adagio from "Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste"
by Béla Bartók
Stanislav Skrowaczewski with the Minnesota Orchestra

The Banshee
by Henry Cowell
Wilhelm Latchounia, piano

Three Excerpts from "Pictures at an Exhibition"
by Modest Mussorgsky
Seiji Ozawa with the Chicago Symphony

Theme from "The Omen"
by Jerry Goldsmith
Andrew Lane with the Orlando Pops Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
