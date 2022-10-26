From the Archives - Halloween special

Compositions and Recordings

Danse Macabre

by Camille Saint-Saëns

Daniel Barenboim with the Orchestre de Paris

Isle of the Dead, Op. 29

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Andre Previn with the London Symphony

Adagio from "Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste"

by Béla Bartók

Stanislav Skrowaczewski with the Minnesota Orchestra

The Banshee

by Henry Cowell

Wilhelm Latchounia, piano

Three Excerpts from "Pictures at an Exhibition"

by Modest Mussorgsky

Seiji Ozawa with the Chicago Symphony

Theme from "The Omen"

by Jerry Goldsmith

Andrew Lane with the Orlando Pops Orchestra