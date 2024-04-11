Explore interviews with local artists, ensembles, and organizations - in a bite-sized format.
'Find love in all you do:' Lyric Opera of Kansas City premieres new production for families
With the world premiere of "The Haberdasher Prince," a one act opera by Rosabella and Dina Gregory, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City hopes to inspire and bring new audiences of all ages to the art form. Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance speaks with the Lyric's director of learning, Neal Long, about the story and production.
Host
Christy L'Esperance
Guest
Neal Long
The Haberdasher Prince has several performances during April 2024. More information, plus a full list of dates and venues can be found at kcopera.org.