5 Minute Features
Explore interviews with local artists, ensembles, and organizations - in a bite-sized format.

'Find love in all you do:' Lyric Opera of Kansas City premieres new production for families

KCUR | By Christy L'Esperance,
Sam Wisman
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:57 PM CDT
The cast of 'The Haberdasher Prince' at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, April 2024
Andrew Schwartz
The cast of 'The Haberdasher Prince' at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, April 2024

With the world premiere of "The Haberdasher Prince," a one act opera by Rosabella and Dina Gregory, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City hopes to inspire and bring new audiences of all ages to the art form. Classical KC's Christy L'Esperance speaks with the Lyric's director of learning, Neal Long, about the story and production.

Host

Christy L'Esperance

Guest

Neal Long

Neal Long at the Classical KC studios
Sam Wisman
Neal Long at the Classical KC studios

The Haberdasher Prince has several performances during April 2024. More information, plus a full list of dates and venues can be found at kcopera.org.
Classical KC Spotlight Lyric Opera of Kansas CityClassical KCClassical KC Young AudiencesLocal music
