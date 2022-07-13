Celebrate two years of your musical oasis: Classical KC

Thank you for helping to make Classical KC's birthday drive a success! If you didn't get a chance to donate during the drive, it's not too late. Become a member of Classical KC now. Thank you!

Want to know what you heard our guest curators play on July 13th during the drive? Find the playlist for the day here!

8-10 a.m.: Brooke Knoll and Sam Wisman

Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes IV. March

by Carl Maria von Weber

Paul Hindemith with the Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern

Troubled Water

by Margaret Bonds

Maria Corley

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046

by Johann Sebastian Bach

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields; Sir Neville Marriner Philips

Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 “From the New World” - IV. Allegro con fuoco

by Antonín Dvořák

New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein

Humoresque No. 1 in D, Op. 87

by Jean Sibelius

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic; Hannu Lintu Avie

String Quintet in C, Op. 30 No. 6 “La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid”

by Luigi Boccherini

Cuarteto Casals

Coastal Kaleidoscope

by Alyssa Morris

Michael Gordon, flute; Celeste Johnson, oboe; Sean Chen, piano

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in D minor

by Franz Liszt

Budapest Festival Orchestra; Iván Fischer Philips

All that Have Life and Breath, Praise Ye the Lord

The Lamb

by René Clausen

Kansas City Chorale; Charles Bruffy Chandos

Trio Sonata in G minor

by Élisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre

Ensemble Diderot

Aconquija Cueca (Danza chilena)

by Agustín Barrios

John Williams, guitar

Symphony No. 5 - III. Scherzo

by Gustav Mahler

New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: David Fulk and Frank Byrne

Sobre las Olas

by Juventino Rosas

Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra

Summer Music, Op 31

by Samuel Barber

Reykjavik Wind Quintet

String Quartet in D minor, Op. 76 No. 2 “Fifths” - III. Minuetto; IV. Finale

by Joseph Haydn

Takács Quartet

Clarinet Concerto

by Aaron Copland

Anthony McGill, clarinet

New York Philharmonic; Jaap van Zweden

“Why Should Men Quarrel?” from The Indian Queen

by Henry Purcell

“Illustratevi, o cieli” from Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria

by Claudio Monteverdi

Joyce DiDonato, soprano

Il Pomo d’Oro; Maxim Emelyanychev

Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - II. Allegretto; III. Lebhaft

by Robert Schumann

Gidon Kremer, violin; Martha Argerich, piano

The Planets, Op. 32 - II. Venus, the Bringer of Peace

by Gustav Holst

Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern

L’Arlésienne Suite No. 1

by Georges Bizet

Bastille Opera Orchestra; Myung-Whun Chung

Bogoróditse Djévo

by Arvo Pärt

William Jewell College Concert Choir; Anthony Maglione

Sonata in D minor, Op. 5 No. 7

by Arcangelo Corelli

Trio Sonnerie

Lyric for Strings

by George Walker

Chicago Sinfonietta; Paul Freeman

The River Suite

by Virgil Thomson

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Sir Neville Marriner

2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Brooke Knoll and Sascha Groschang

Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 - I. Allegro maestoso

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Martha Argerich, piano

Netherlands Chamber Orchestra; Szymon Goldberg

An einem lichten Morgan, Op. 23 No. 2

by Clara Schumann

JoDee Davis, trombone; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Valley Stream

by Zhou Long

Music from China Ensemble

Don Juan, Op. 20

by Richard Strauss

Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell

The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26

by Felix Mendelssohn

Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado

Quintet for Saxophone and Strings - II.

by Ellen Taafe Zwilich

Otis Murphy, alto saxophone

Pacifica Quartet

Violin Concerto in B-flat, Op. 4 No. 1

by Antonio Vivaldi

Fabio Biondi, violin

Europa Galante

Symphony No. 3 “The Sunday Symphony”

by William Grant Still

Fort Smith Symphony; John Jeter

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Stephen Steigman, Brian Ellison and Sam Wisman

The Love for Three Oranges Suite, Op. 33bis - III. March

by Sergei Prokofiev

Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern

Concierto de Aranjuez - II. Adagio

by Joaquin Rodrigo

Christopher Parkening, guitar

Royal Philharmonic; Andrew Litton

Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 “Choral” - II. Molto vivace

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Chicago Symphony; Georg Solti

Symphony No. 3 - IV. Molto deliberato-Allegro risoluto

by Aaron Copland

New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein

