Celebrate two years of your musical oasis: Classical KC
Thank you for helping to make Classical KC's birthday member drive a success!
Thank you for helping to make Classical KC's birthday drive a success!
Want to know what you heard our guest curators play on July 13th during the drive? Find the playlist for the day here!
8-10 a.m.: Brooke Knoll and Sam Wisman
Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes IV. March
by Carl Maria von Weber
Paul Hindemith with the Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern
Troubled Water
by Margaret Bonds
Maria Corley
Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046
by Johann Sebastian Bach
The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields; Sir Neville Marriner Philips
Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 “From the New World” - IV. Allegro con fuoco
by Antonín Dvořák
New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein
Humoresque No. 1 in D, Op. 87
by Jean Sibelius
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic; Hannu Lintu Avie
String Quintet in C, Op. 30 No. 6 “La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid”
by Luigi Boccherini
Cuarteto Casals
Coastal Kaleidoscope
by Alyssa Morris
Michael Gordon, flute; Celeste Johnson, oboe; Sean Chen, piano
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in D minor
by Franz Liszt
Budapest Festival Orchestra; Iván Fischer Philips
All that Have Life and Breath, Praise Ye the Lord
The Lamb
by René Clausen
Kansas City Chorale; Charles Bruffy Chandos
Trio Sonata in G minor
by Élisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre
Ensemble Diderot
Aconquija Cueca (Danza chilena)
by Agustín Barrios
John Williams, guitar
Symphony No. 5 - III. Scherzo
by Gustav Mahler
New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: David Fulk and Frank Byrne
Sobre las Olas
by Juventino Rosas
Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra
Summer Music, Op 31
by Samuel Barber
Reykjavik Wind Quintet
String Quartet in D minor, Op. 76 No. 2 “Fifths” - III. Minuetto; IV. Finale
by Joseph Haydn
Takács Quartet
Clarinet Concerto
by Aaron Copland
Anthony McGill, clarinet
New York Philharmonic; Jaap van Zweden
“Why Should Men Quarrel?” from The Indian Queen
by Henry Purcell
“Illustratevi, o cieli” from Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria
by Claudio Monteverdi
Joyce DiDonato, soprano
Il Pomo d’Oro; Maxim Emelyanychev
Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - II. Allegretto; III. Lebhaft
by Robert Schumann
Gidon Kremer, violin; Martha Argerich, piano
The Planets, Op. 32 - II. Venus, the Bringer of Peace
by Gustav Holst
Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern
L’Arlésienne Suite No. 1
by Georges Bizet
Bastille Opera Orchestra; Myung-Whun Chung
Bogoróditse Djévo
by Arvo Pärt
William Jewell College Concert Choir; Anthony Maglione
Sonata in D minor, Op. 5 No. 7
by Arcangelo Corelli
Trio Sonnerie
Lyric for Strings
by George Walker
Chicago Sinfonietta; Paul Freeman
The River Suite
by Virgil Thomson
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Sir Neville Marriner
2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Brooke Knoll and Sascha Groschang
Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 - I. Allegro maestoso
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Martha Argerich, piano
Netherlands Chamber Orchestra; Szymon Goldberg
An einem lichten Morgan, Op. 23 No. 2
by Clara Schumann
JoDee Davis, trombone; Eric Charnofsky, piano
Valley Stream
by Zhou Long
Music from China Ensemble
Don Juan, Op. 20
by Richard Strauss
Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell
The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26
by Felix Mendelssohn
Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado
Quintet for Saxophone and Strings - II.
by Ellen Taafe Zwilich
Otis Murphy, alto saxophone
Pacifica Quartet
Violin Concerto in B-flat, Op. 4 No. 1
by Antonio Vivaldi
Fabio Biondi, violin
Europa Galante
Symphony No. 3 “The Sunday Symphony”
by William Grant Still
Fort Smith Symphony; John Jeter
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Stephen Steigman, Brian Ellison and Sam Wisman
The Love for Three Oranges Suite, Op. 33bis - III. March
by Sergei Prokofiev
Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern
Concierto de Aranjuez - II. Adagio
by Joaquin Rodrigo
Christopher Parkening, guitar
Royal Philharmonic; Andrew Litton
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 “Choral” - II. Molto vivace
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Chicago Symphony; Georg Solti
Symphony No. 3 - IV. Molto deliberato-Allegro risoluto
by Aaron Copland
New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein
