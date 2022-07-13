© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical KC Spotlight

Celebrate two years of your musical oasis: Classical KC

KCUR | By Lauren Zoller
Published July 13, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT
20220713_bk_ckcsummerdriveheader
Crysta Henthorne
/
Thank you for your support of Classical KC!

Thank you for helping to make Classical KC's birthday member drive a success! Your support allows us to keep bringing you 24/7 classical music. Want to know what you just heard? Find the full day's playlist here.

Thank you for helping to make Classical KC's birthday drive a success! If you didn't get a chance to donate during the drive, it's not too late. Become a member of Classical KC now. Thank you!

Want to know what you heard our guest curators play on July 13th during the drive? Find the playlist for the day here!

8-10 a.m.: Brooke Knoll and Sam Wisman

Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes IV. March
by Carl Maria von Weber
Paul Hindemith with the Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern

Troubled Water
by Margaret Bonds
Maria Corley

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046
by Johann Sebastian Bach
The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields; Sir Neville Marriner Philips

Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 “From the New World” - IV. Allegro con fuoco
by Antonín Dvořák
New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein

Humoresque No. 1 in D, Op. 87
by Jean Sibelius
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic; Hannu Lintu Avie

String Quintet in C, Op. 30 No. 6 “La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid”
by Luigi Boccherini
Cuarteto Casals

Coastal Kaleidoscope
by Alyssa Morris
Michael Gordon, flute; Celeste Johnson, oboe; Sean Chen, piano

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in D minor
by Franz Liszt
Budapest Festival Orchestra; Iván Fischer Philips

All that Have Life and Breath, Praise Ye the Lord
The Lamb
by René Clausen
Kansas City Chorale; Charles Bruffy Chandos

Trio Sonata in G minor
by Élisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre
Ensemble Diderot

Aconquija Cueca (Danza chilena)
by Agustín Barrios
John Williams, guitar

Symphony No. 5 - III. Scherzo
by Gustav Mahler
New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: David Fulk and Frank Byrne

Sobre las Olas
by Juventino Rosas
Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alondra de la Parra

Summer Music, Op 31
by Samuel Barber
Reykjavik Wind Quintet

String Quartet in D minor, Op. 76 No. 2 “Fifths” - III. Minuetto; IV. Finale
by Joseph Haydn
Takács Quartet

Clarinet Concerto
by Aaron Copland
Anthony McGill, clarinet
New York Philharmonic; Jaap van Zweden

“Why Should Men Quarrel?” from The Indian Queen
by Henry Purcell

“Illustratevi, o cieli” from Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria
by Claudio Monteverdi
Joyce DiDonato, soprano
Il Pomo d’Oro; Maxim Emelyanychev

Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - II. Allegretto; III. Lebhaft
by Robert Schumann
Gidon Kremer, violin; Martha Argerich, piano

The Planets, Op. 32 - II. Venus, the Bringer of Peace
by Gustav Holst
Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern

L’Arlésienne Suite No. 1
by Georges Bizet
Bastille Opera Orchestra; Myung-Whun Chung

Bogoróditse Djévo
by Arvo Pärt
William Jewell College Concert Choir; Anthony Maglione

Sonata in D minor, Op. 5 No. 7
by Arcangelo Corelli
Trio Sonnerie

Lyric for Strings
by George Walker
Chicago Sinfonietta; Paul Freeman

The River Suite
by Virgil Thomson
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Sir Neville Marriner

2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Brooke Knoll and Sascha Groschang

Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 - I. Allegro maestoso
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Martha Argerich, piano
Netherlands Chamber Orchestra; Szymon Goldberg

An einem lichten Morgan, Op. 23 No. 2
by Clara Schumann
JoDee Davis, trombone; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Valley Stream
by Zhou Long
Music from China Ensemble

Don Juan, Op. 20
by Richard Strauss
Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell

The Hebrides Overture, Op. 26
by Felix Mendelssohn
Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado

Quintet for Saxophone and Strings - II.
by Ellen Taafe Zwilich
Otis Murphy, alto saxophone
Pacifica Quartet

Violin Concerto in B-flat, Op. 4 No. 1
by Antonio Vivaldi
Fabio Biondi, violin
Europa Galante

Symphony No. 3 “The Sunday Symphony”
by William Grant Still
Fort Smith Symphony; John Jeter

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Stephen Steigman, Brian Ellison and Sam Wisman

The Love for Three Oranges Suite, Op. 33bis - III. March
by Sergei Prokofiev
Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern

Concierto de Aranjuez - II. Adagio
by Joaquin Rodrigo
Christopher Parkening, guitar
Royal Philharmonic; Andrew Litton

Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125 “Choral” - II. Molto vivace
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Chicago Symphony; Georg Solti

Symphony No. 3 - IV. Molto deliberato-Allegro risoluto
by Aaron Copland
New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein

Peformance Today

Lauren Zoller
Lauren Zoller is an intern for Classical KC.
