Lauren Zoller

Originally from Wichita, Kansas, I’m an incoming junior at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. I’m pursuing a BBA emphasizing non-profit management with minors in Spanish and communication studies. Prior to moving to Kansas City, I was an intern for KMUW Wichita Public Radio working in archives and was a member of the Wichita Symphony Youth Orchestras. I keep up my cello playing through lessons, gigs, and jam sessions with friends. I also enjoy volunteering and reading.