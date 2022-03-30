From the Archives - Viva Verdi!
Enjoy music by the king of Italian opera, Giuseppe Verdi. We’ll hear contrasting examples of his genius in works intimate and grand, always with his inexhaustible gift of melody.
Compositions and Recordings
Il Finto Stanislau Overture
by Giuseppe Verdi
Riccardo Muti with the Orchestra of La Scala
String Quartet in E minor (arr. Toscanini)
by Giuseppe Verdi
Andre Previn with the Vienna Philharmonic
Ballet Music from "I Lombardi"
by Giuseppe Verdi
Antonio de Almeida with the Monte Carlo Opera Orchestra