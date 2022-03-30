© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Viva Verdi!

Published March 30, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
20220330_bk_vivaverdifta
Composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Enjoy music by the king of Italian opera, Giuseppe Verdi. We’ll hear contrasting examples of his genius in works intimate and grand, always with his inexhaustible gift of melody.

Compositions and Recordings

Il Finto Stanislau Overture
by Giuseppe Verdi
Riccardo Muti with the Orchestra of La Scala

String Quartet in E minor (arr. Toscanini)
by Giuseppe Verdi
Andre Previn with the Vienna Philharmonic

Ballet Music from "I Lombardi"
by Giuseppe Verdi
Antonio de Almeida with the Monte Carlo Opera Orchestra

Tags

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content