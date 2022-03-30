From the Archives - Viva Verdi!

Compositions and Recordings

Il Finto Stanislau Overture

by Giuseppe Verdi

Riccardo Muti with the Orchestra of La Scala

String Quartet in E minor (arr. Toscanini)

by Giuseppe Verdi

Andre Previn with the Vienna Philharmonic

Ballet Music from "I Lombardi"

by Giuseppe Verdi

Antonio de Almeida with the Monte Carlo Opera Orchestra