From the Archives - 'Mono a Mono'

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 5 (excerpt)

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Artur Nikisch with the Berlin Philharmonic

Ein Heldenleben (excerpt)

by Richard Strauss

Willem Mengelberg with the New York Philharmonic

Annen Polka

by Johann Strauss II

Clemens Krauss with the Vienna Philharmonic

Magic Flute Overture

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Sir Thomas Beecham with the Berlin Philharmonic

Hungarian Dance No. 3

by Johannes Brahms

Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Les Biches (excerpt)

by Francis Poulenc

Roger Desormiere with the Paris Conservatory Orchestra

"Intermezzo" from Karelia Suite

by Jean Sibelius

Thomas Jensen with the Danish State Symphony

"Conga" from Latin American Symphonette

by Morton Gould

Howard Hanson with the Eastman-Rochester Symphony

Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

by Georges Enescu

Constantin Silvestri with the Czech Philharmonic