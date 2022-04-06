© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - 'Mono a Mono'

Published April 6, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
Unsplash

Orchestral music was first recorded in monaural or “mono” sound. We have a survey of orchestral recordings in the first half of the 20th century, and hear the beginnings of High Fidelity sound.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 5 (excerpt)
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Artur Nikisch with the Berlin Philharmonic

Ein Heldenleben (excerpt)
by Richard Strauss
Willem Mengelberg with the New York Philharmonic

Annen Polka
by Johann Strauss II
Clemens Krauss with the Vienna Philharmonic

Magic Flute Overture
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sir Thomas Beecham with the Berlin Philharmonic

Hungarian Dance No. 3
by Johannes Brahms
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Les Biches (excerpt)
by Francis Poulenc
Roger Desormiere with the Paris Conservatory Orchestra

"Intermezzo" from Karelia Suite
by Jean Sibelius
Thomas Jensen with the Danish State Symphony

"Conga" from Latin American Symphonette
by Morton Gould
Howard Hanson with the Eastman-Rochester Symphony

Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
by Georges Enescu
Constantin Silvestri with the Czech Philharmonic

From the Archives with Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
