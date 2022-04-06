From the Archives - 'Mono a Mono'
Orchestral music was first recorded in monaural or “mono” sound. We have a survey of orchestral recordings in the first half of the 20th century, and hear the beginnings of High Fidelity sound.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 5 (excerpt)
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Artur Nikisch with the Berlin Philharmonic
Ein Heldenleben (excerpt)
by Richard Strauss
Willem Mengelberg with the New York Philharmonic
Annen Polka
by Johann Strauss II
Clemens Krauss with the Vienna Philharmonic
Magic Flute Overture
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sir Thomas Beecham with the Berlin Philharmonic
Hungarian Dance No. 3
by Johannes Brahms
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra
Les Biches (excerpt)
by Francis Poulenc
Roger Desormiere with the Paris Conservatory Orchestra
"Intermezzo" from Karelia Suite
by Jean Sibelius
Thomas Jensen with the Danish State Symphony
"Conga" from Latin American Symphonette
by Morton Gould
Howard Hanson with the Eastman-Rochester Symphony
Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
by Georges Enescu
Constantin Silvestri with the Czech Philharmonic