From the Archives - 'Reader's Digest' classics

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor

by Edward MacDowell

Massimo Freccia with the RCA Symphony; Earl Wild - piano

Polonaise in A-flat, Op. 53

by Frederic Chopin

Rene Liebowitz with the New Symphony Orchestra of London

Firebird Suite

by Igor Stravinsky

Massimo Freccia with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Rome

