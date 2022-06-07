© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - 'Reader's Digest' classics

Published June 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
Vinyl records
Joyce G
/
Unsplash
Explore recordings from 'Reader's Digest' on From the Archives.

Hear music from the large catalog of classical music recorded and issued by 'Reader’s Digest' in the 1960s. It’s a treasure trove of excellent recordings of works by MacDowell, Chopin, and Stravinsky.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor
by Edward MacDowell
Massimo Freccia with the RCA Symphony; Earl Wild - piano

Polonaise in A-flat, Op. 53
by Frederic Chopin
Rene Liebowitz with the New Symphony Orchestra of London

Firebird Suite
by Igor Stravinsky
Massimo Freccia with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Rome

