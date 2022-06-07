From the Archives - 'Reader's Digest' classics
Hear music from the large catalog of classical music recorded and issued by 'Reader’s Digest' in the 1960s. It’s a treasure trove of excellent recordings of works by MacDowell, Chopin, and Stravinsky.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor
by Edward MacDowell
Massimo Freccia with the RCA Symphony; Earl Wild - piano
Polonaise in A-flat, Op. 53
by Frederic Chopin
Rene Liebowitz with the New Symphony Orchestra of London
Firebird Suite
by Igor Stravinsky
Massimo Freccia with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Rome