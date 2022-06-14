© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Wagner for band

Published June 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
Franz Hanfstaengl
Composer Richard Wagner.

Hear the music of Richard Wagner in virtuoso transcriptions for symphonic band. Wagner himself heard his music played by bands and approved of the adaptation. After hearing these compelling performances, you’ll have a thrilling new perspective on his music.

Compositions and Recordings

"Flying Dutchman" Overture
by Richard Wagner (arr. Hindsley)
Col. John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band

Grand Fantasie from "Die Walkure"
by Richard Wagner (arr. Seidel)
Col Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band

"Rienzi" Overture
by Richard Wagner (arr. Patterson)
Col Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band

"Tannhauser" Overture
by Richard Wagner (arr. Sousa)
Col. John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
