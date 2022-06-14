From the Archives - Wagner for band
Hear the music of Richard Wagner in virtuoso transcriptions for symphonic band. Wagner himself heard his music played by bands and approved of the adaptation. After hearing these compelling performances, you’ll have a thrilling new perspective on his music.
Compositions and Recordings
"Flying Dutchman" Overture
by Richard Wagner (arr. Hindsley)
Col. John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band
Grand Fantasie from "Die Walkure"
by Richard Wagner (arr. Seidel)
Col Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band
"Rienzi" Overture
by Richard Wagner (arr. Patterson)
Col Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band
"Tannhauser" Overture
by Richard Wagner (arr. Sousa)
Col. John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band