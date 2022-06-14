From the Archives - Wagner for band

Compositions and Recordings

"Flying Dutchman" Overture

by Richard Wagner (arr. Hindsley)

Col. John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band

Grand Fantasie from "Die Walkure"

by Richard Wagner (arr. Seidel)

Col Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band

"Rienzi" Overture

by Richard Wagner (arr. Patterson)

Col Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band

"Tannhauser" Overture

by Richard Wagner (arr. Sousa)

Col. John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band