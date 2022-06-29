From the Archives - Fourth of July celebration

Compositions and Recordings

Overture

by Aaron Copland

Aaron Copland with the London Symphony

American Hymn

by William Schuman

Jason Fettig with the United States Marine Band

Souvenir d'Amerique

by Henri Vieuxtemps

Itzhak Perlman - violin

Rifle Regiment

by John Philip Sousa

Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band

The Thunderer

by John Philip Sousa

Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band

George Washington Bicentennial

by John Philip Sousa

Timothy Foley with the Nonpareil Wind Band

Hands Across the Sea

by John Philip Sousa

Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band

Invincible Eagle

by John Philip Sousa

John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band

Bullets and Bayonets

by John Philip Sousa

Frederick Fennell with the Eastman Wind Ensemble

America the Beautiful

by Ward/Carmen Dragon

Carmen Dragon with the Capitol Symphony Orchestra

Armed Forces Medley

arranged by Thomas Knox

John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band

Stars and Stripes Forever

by John Philip Sousa

Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band