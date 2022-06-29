© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Fourth of July celebration

Published June 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT
We’re celebrating July 4th with musical Americana! Hear music by Aaron Copland, William Schuman, Samuel Augustus Ward and a healthy dose of John Philip Sousa. It’s a time to celebrate and a time to remember.

Compositions and Recordings

Overture
by Aaron Copland
Aaron Copland with the London Symphony

American Hymn
by William Schuman
Jason Fettig with the United States Marine Band

Souvenir d'Amerique
by Henri Vieuxtemps
Itzhak Perlman - violin

Rifle Regiment
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band

The Thunderer
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band

George Washington Bicentennial
by John Philip Sousa
Timothy Foley with the Nonpareil Wind Band

Hands Across the Sea
by John Philip Sousa
Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band

Invincible Eagle
by John Philip Sousa
John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band

Bullets and Bayonets
by John Philip Sousa
Frederick Fennell with the Eastman Wind Ensemble

America the Beautiful
by Ward/Carmen Dragon
Carmen Dragon with the Capitol Symphony Orchestra

Armed Forces Medley
arranged by Thomas Knox
John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band

Stars and Stripes Forever
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band

