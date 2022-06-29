From the Archives - Fourth of July celebration
We’re celebrating July 4th with musical Americana! Hear music by Aaron Copland, William Schuman, Samuel Augustus Ward and a healthy dose of John Philip Sousa. It’s a time to celebrate and a time to remember.
Compositions and Recordings
Overture
by Aaron Copland
Aaron Copland with the London Symphony
American Hymn
by William Schuman
Jason Fettig with the United States Marine Band
Souvenir d'Amerique
by Henri Vieuxtemps
Itzhak Perlman - violin
Rifle Regiment
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band
The Thunderer
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band
George Washington Bicentennial
by John Philip Sousa
Timothy Foley with the Nonpareil Wind Band
Hands Across the Sea
by John Philip Sousa
Timothy Foley with the United States Marine Band
Invincible Eagle
by John Philip Sousa
John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band
Bullets and Bayonets
by John Philip Sousa
Frederick Fennell with the Eastman Wind Ensemble
America the Beautiful
by Ward/Carmen Dragon
Carmen Dragon with the Capitol Symphony Orchestra
Armed Forces Medley
arranged by Thomas Knox
John Bourgeois with the United States Marine Band
Stars and Stripes Forever
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper with the United States Marine Band