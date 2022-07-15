From the Archives - Themes and variations
Enjoy masterful and (in one case) quirky variations on music composers wrote earlier in their careers and then used in variations. Hear contrasting works by Norman Dello Joio and Franz Schmidt. Don’t be surprised if you hear echoes of tunes you've heard before!
Compositions and Recordings
Variations, Chaconne and Finale
by Norman Dello Joio
Rafael Kubelik with the Chicago Symphony
Variations on a Hussar's Song
by Franz Schmidt
Vassily Sinaisky with the Malmö Symphony Orchestra