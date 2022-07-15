© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Themes and variations

Published July 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
Themes and Variations Title image.jpg

Enjoy masterful and (in one case) quirky variations on music composers wrote earlier in their careers and then used in variations. Hear contrasting works by Norman Dello Joio and Franz Schmidt. Don’t be surprised if you hear echoes of tunes you've heard before!

Compositions and Recordings

Variations, Chaconne and Finale
by Norman Dello Joio
Rafael Kubelik with the Chicago Symphony

Variations on a Hussar's Song
by Franz Schmidt
Vassily Sinaisky with the Malmö Symphony Orchestra

Tags

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
