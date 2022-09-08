© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Last Night of the BBC Proms

Published September 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
20220908_bk_royalalberthall
Royal Albert Hall
The Last Night of the Proms is one of the most joyous events in classical music. There’s a degree of enthusiasm and audience participation that’s hard to top. Hear live recordings from over the years on the same weekend as the 2022 Last Night.

Compositions and Recordings

Barber of Seville Overture
by Gioacchino Rossini
Sir Malcolm Sargent with the BBC Symphony

Marche Joyeuse
by Emmanuel Chabrier
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony

Dich Teure Halle
by Richard Wagner
Edward Gardner with the Bergen Philharmonic; Lise Davidsen

Fantasia on British Sea Songs
by Henry Wood
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony

Rule Brittania
by Thomas Arne
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony; Benjamin Luxon

Land of Hope and Glory
by Edward Elgar
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony

Jerusalem
by Hubert Parry
Jiri Belohlavek with the BBC Symphony

God Save the Queen
Traditional arr. Wood
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony

classical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
