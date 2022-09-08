From the Archives - Last Night of the BBC Proms

Compositions and Recordings

Barber of Seville Overture

by Gioacchino Rossini

Sir Malcolm Sargent with the BBC Symphony

Marche Joyeuse

by Emmanuel Chabrier

James Loughran with the BBC Symphony

Dich Teure Halle

by Richard Wagner

Edward Gardner with the Bergen Philharmonic; Lise Davidsen

Fantasia on British Sea Songs

by Henry Wood

James Loughran with the BBC Symphony

Rule Brittania

by Thomas Arne

James Loughran with the BBC Symphony; Benjamin Luxon

Land of Hope and Glory

by Edward Elgar

James Loughran with the BBC Symphony

Jerusalem

by Hubert Parry

Jiri Belohlavek with the BBC Symphony

God Save the Queen

Traditional arr. Wood

James Loughran with the BBC Symphony