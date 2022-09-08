From the Archives - Last Night of the BBC Proms
The Last Night of the Proms is one of the most joyous events in classical music. There’s a degree of enthusiasm and audience participation that’s hard to top. Hear live recordings from over the years on the same weekend as the 2022 Last Night.
Compositions and Recordings
Barber of Seville Overture
by Gioacchino Rossini
Sir Malcolm Sargent with the BBC Symphony
Marche Joyeuse
by Emmanuel Chabrier
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony
Dich Teure Halle
by Richard Wagner
Edward Gardner with the Bergen Philharmonic; Lise Davidsen
Fantasia on British Sea Songs
by Henry Wood
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony
Rule Brittania
by Thomas Arne
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony; Benjamin Luxon
Land of Hope and Glory
by Edward Elgar
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony
Jerusalem
by Hubert Parry
Jiri Belohlavek with the BBC Symphony
God Save the Queen
Traditional arr. Wood
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony