frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - International rhapsodies

Published November 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST
Idyllic scene of the Welsh countryside with sheep in the forefront.
Alfred de Breanski
/
Alfred de Breanski's 'In North Wales.'

Many composers have taken folk and national melodies and given them the full orchestral treatment. Enjoy music from Sweden, Ireland, Wales, and Norway in lush, creative orchestral settings that reveal the music in all its glory.

Compositions and Recordings

Swedish Rhapsody No. 1
by Hugo Alfven
Neeme Järvi with the Stockholm Royal Philharmonic

Irish Rhapsody
by Victor Herbert
Louis Lane with the Cleveland Pops

Welsh Rhapsody
by Edward German
Sir Alexander Gibson with the Scottish National Orchestra

Four Norwegian Moods
by Igor Stravinsky
Igor Stravinsky with the New York Philharmonic

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
