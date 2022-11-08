From the Archives - International rhapsodies

Compositions and Recordings

Swedish Rhapsody No. 1

by Hugo Alfven

Neeme Järvi with the Stockholm Royal Philharmonic

Irish Rhapsody

by Victor Herbert

Louis Lane with the Cleveland Pops

Welsh Rhapsody

by Edward German

Sir Alexander Gibson with the Scottish National Orchestra

Four Norwegian Moods

by Igor Stravinsky

Igor Stravinsky with the New York Philharmonic