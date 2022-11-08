From the Archives - International rhapsodies
Many composers have taken folk and national melodies and given them the full orchestral treatment. Enjoy music from Sweden, Ireland, Wales, and Norway in lush, creative orchestral settings that reveal the music in all its glory.
Compositions and Recordings
Swedish Rhapsody No. 1
by Hugo Alfven
Neeme Järvi with the Stockholm Royal Philharmonic
Irish Rhapsody
by Victor Herbert
Louis Lane with the Cleveland Pops
Welsh Rhapsody
by Edward German
Sir Alexander Gibson with the Scottish National Orchestra
Four Norwegian Moods
by Igor Stravinsky
Igor Stravinsky with the New York Philharmonic