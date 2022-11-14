From the Archives - Piano sonatas by Haydn and Beethoven
Mention piano sonatas to a music lover and they probably think of Beethoven. But there were other sonatas before Beethoven wrote his 32, including 62 by Haydn. We’ll enjoy two lovely Haydn sonatas a thrilling performance of Beethoven’s masterful “Waldstein” sonata.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Major
by Franz Josef Haydn
Marc-Andre Hamelin
Piano Sonata No. 41 in B-flat Major
by Franz Josef Haydn
Marc-Andre Hamelin
Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major "Waldstein"
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Garrick Ohlsson