From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Piano sonatas by Haydn and Beethoven

Published November 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST
Ludwig van Beethoven.

Mention piano sonatas to a music lover and they probably think of Beethoven. But there were other sonatas before Beethoven wrote his 32, including 62 by Haydn. We’ll enjoy two lovely Haydn sonatas a thrilling performance of Beethoven’s masterful “Waldstein” sonata.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Major
by Franz Josef Haydn
Marc-Andre Hamelin

Piano Sonata No. 41 in B-flat Major
by Franz Josef Haydn
Marc-Andre Hamelin

Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major "Waldstein"
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Garrick Ohlsson

