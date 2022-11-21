From the Archives - Autumn music
Vivaldi wasn’t the only composer to write music about the seasons. This week we have contrasting selections - not by Vivaldi - but all celebrating the wonderful time of year that is autumn.
Compositions and Recordings
November Woods
by Sir Arnold Bax
John Wilson with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra
In Autumn, Op. 11
by Edvard Grieg
Neeme Järvi with the Gothenburg Symphony
Comes Autumn Time
by Leo Sowerby
Mstislav Rostropovich with the National Symphony
Autumn from "The Seasons"
by Alexander Glazunov
Robert Irving with the Concert Arts Orchestra
Automne
by Cecile Chaminade
Jose Serebrier with the Royal Philharmonic, Michael Guttman