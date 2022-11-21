© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Autumn music

Published November 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST
20221121_bk_autumnforest
Johannes Plenio
/
Unsplash
Ludwig van Beethoven.

Vivaldi wasn’t the only composer to write music about the seasons. This week we have contrasting selections - not by Vivaldi - but all celebrating the wonderful time of year that is autumn.

Compositions and Recordings

November Woods
by Sir Arnold Bax
John Wilson with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

In Autumn, Op. 11
by Edvard Grieg
Neeme Järvi with the Gothenburg Symphony

Comes Autumn Time
by Leo Sowerby
Mstislav Rostropovich with the National Symphony

Autumn from "The Seasons"
by Alexander Glazunov
Robert Irving with the Concert Arts Orchestra

Automne
by Cecile Chaminade
Jose Serebrier with the Royal Philharmonic, Michael Guttman

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content