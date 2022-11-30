© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Early recordings from Leopold Stokowski

Published November 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST
Ludwig van Beethoven.

Leopold Stokowski was one of the most famous conductors in the early to mid-20th century. He was a pioneer in orchestral recording and his fame and flamboyance brought music to millions. Hear him infuse music with his unique “Stokowski touch.”

Compositions and Recordings

Hungarian Dance No. 5
by Johannes Brahms
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Invitation to the Dance
by Carl Maria von Weber
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Finlandia
by Jean Sibelius
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

"Magic Fire" from Die Walküre
by Richard Wagner
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

"Intermezzo" from Goyescas
by Enrique Granados
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Symphony No. 1 - Finale
by Johannes Brahms
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
