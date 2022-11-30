From the Archives - Early recordings from Leopold Stokowski

Compositions and Recordings

Hungarian Dance No. 5

by Johannes Brahms

Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Invitation to the Dance

by Carl Maria von Weber

Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Finlandia

by Jean Sibelius

Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

"Magic Fire" from Die Walküre

by Richard Wagner

Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

"Intermezzo" from Goyescas

by Enrique Granados

Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Symphony No. 1 - Finale

by Johannes Brahms

Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra