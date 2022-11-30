From the Archives - Early recordings from Leopold Stokowski
Leopold Stokowski was one of the most famous conductors in the early to mid-20th century. He was a pioneer in orchestral recording and his fame and flamboyance brought music to millions. Hear him infuse music with his unique “Stokowski touch.”
Compositions and Recordings
Hungarian Dance No. 5
by Johannes Brahms
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra
Invitation to the Dance
by Carl Maria von Weber
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra
Finlandia
by Jean Sibelius
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra
"Magic Fire" from Die Walküre
by Richard Wagner
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra
"Intermezzo" from Goyescas
by Enrique Granados
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra
Symphony No. 1 - Finale
by Johannes Brahms
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra