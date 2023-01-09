From the Archives - Remembering Radu Lupu
Romaninan pianist Radu Lupu was one of the greatest artists on the planet. His ability to communicate the inner truth of mere notes was a wonder to behold and a joy to hear. We celebrate his artistry with music by Mozart and Schubert.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sir Colin Davis with the Vienna Philharmonic; Radu Lupu, piano
Impromptu Op. 142 No. 2
by Franz Schubert
Radu Lupu, piano
Impromptu Op. 142 No. 4
by Franz Schubert
Radu Lupu, piano
Impromptu Op. 90 No. 3
by Franz Schubert
Radu Lupu, piano