© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Remembering Radu Lupu

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published January 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST
20230109_bk_radulupu
Chris Sharron
/
Enescu Festival
Pianist Radu Lupu.

Romaninan pianist Radu Lupu was one of the greatest artists on the planet. His ability to communicate the inner truth of mere notes was a wonder to behold and a joy to hear. We celebrate his artistry with music by Mozart and Schubert.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sir Colin Davis with the Vienna Philharmonic; Radu Lupu, piano

Impromptu Op. 142 No. 2
by Franz Schubert
Radu Lupu, piano

Impromptu Op. 142 No. 4
by Franz Schubert
Radu Lupu, piano

Impromptu Op. 90 No. 3
by Franz Schubert
Radu Lupu, piano

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content