From the Archives - Radu Lupu plays Brahms
We continue our remembrance of the great pianist Radu Lupu, who passed away in April 2022. He was “a pianist’s pianist” who earned the highest praise from his professional colleagues. We’ll hear his incredible musicality in two contrasting works by Johannes Brahms.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor
by Johannes Brahms
Klaus Tennstedt with the London Philharmonic; Radu Lupu - piano
Romance in F major Op. 118 No. 5
by Johannes Brahms
Radu Lupu - piano