frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Radu Lupu plays Brahms

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published January 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST
20230113_bk_radulupu
Matthias Creutziger
/
The Listener's Club
Pianist Radu Lupu.

We continue our remembrance of the great pianist Radu Lupu, who passed away in April 2022. He was “a pianist’s pianist” who earned the highest praise from his professional colleagues. We’ll hear his incredible musicality in two contrasting works by Johannes Brahms.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor
by Johannes Brahms
Klaus Tennstedt with the London Philharmonic; Radu Lupu - piano

Romance in F major Op. 118 No. 5
by Johannes Brahms
Radu Lupu - piano

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
