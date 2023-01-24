From the Archives - Finished business?
Franz Schubert either intended his eighth symphony to have only two movements, or he never finished it, as is often thought. We’ll hear the efforts of scholars to complete the other two movements of Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 and also what might have been the first movement of Beethoven’s tenth symphony. Good or bad idea? We’ll find out together.
Compositions and Recordings
Schubert Symphony No. 8 (completed Newbould and Venzago)
by Franz Schubert
Joann Falletta with the Buffalo Philharmonic
Symphony No. 10 - mvt. 1 (completed Cooper)
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Walter Weller with the City of Birmingham Symphony