© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Finished business?

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST
20230124_bk_beethovensketches
Beethoven House Museum
/
A portion of Beethoven's unfinished tenth symphony.

Franz Schubert either intended his eighth symphony to have only two movements, or he never finished it, as is often thought. We’ll hear the efforts of scholars to complete the other two movements of Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 and also what might have been the first movement of Beethoven’s tenth symphony. Good or bad idea? We’ll find out together.

Compositions and Recordings

Schubert Symphony No. 8 (completed Newbould and Venzago)
by Franz Schubert
Joann Falletta with the Buffalo Philharmonic

Symphony No. 10 - mvt. 1 (completed Cooper)
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Walter Weller with the City of Birmingham Symphony

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content