From the Archives - Barenboim conducts Schumann
Robert Schumann aspired to be a great pianist but following a hand injury, turned to composing. He had a complicated, tragic life but produced some of the most beautiful melodies ever put to paper. Hear Schumann’s music conducted by one of his most sympathetic interpreters: Daniel Barenboim.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 2 in C major
by Robert Schumann
Daniel Barenboim with the Berlin Staatskapelle
Manfred Overture Op. 115
by Robert Schumann
Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony