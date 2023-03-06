© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Barenboim conducts Schumann

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST
Robert Schumann aspired to be a great pianist but following a hand injury, turned to composing. He had a complicated, tragic life but produced some of the most beautiful melodies ever put to paper. Hear Schumann’s music conducted by one of his most sympathetic interpreters: Daniel Barenboim.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 2 in C major
by Robert Schumann
Daniel Barenboim with the Berlin Staatskapelle

Manfred Overture Op. 115
by Robert Schumann
Daniel Barenboim with the Chicago Symphony

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
