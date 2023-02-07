From the Archives - 'Reader's Digest' classics
We continue the series of outstanding recordings from the large catalog produced for 'Reader’s Digest' in the 1960s. Not only were these excellent performances, but the sonics were among the best out there. Hear fine recordings of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Manuel de Falla.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 41 in C "Jupiter"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Royal Philharmonic
El Amor Brujo
by Manuel de Falla
Robert Mandell with the RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra; Rosalind Elias