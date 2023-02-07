© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - 'Reader's Digest' classics

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published February 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST
Vinyl records
Joyce G
/
Unsplash
Explore recordings from 'Reader's Digest' on From the Archives.

We continue the series of outstanding recordings from the large catalog produced for 'Reader’s Digest' in the 1960s. Not only were these excellent performances, but the sonics were among the best out there. Hear fine recordings of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Manuel de Falla.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 41 in C "Jupiter"
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Royal Philharmonic

El Amor Brujo
by Manuel de Falla
Robert Mandell with the RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra; Rosalind Elias

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
