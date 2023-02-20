© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Gershwin's other piano sensation

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published February 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST
Composer George Gershwin, pictured in July 1937.
Composer George Gershwin, pictured in July 1937.

George Gershwin was a genius and innovator. He died tragically young, but left incredible music for the stage and the concert hall. We’ll hear his “most classical” piano work with orchestra and a musical postcard from the city of lights.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto in F
by George Gershwin
David Robertson with the St. Louis Symphony; Krill Gerstein, piano

An American in Paris
by George Gershwin
Lorin Maazel with the Pittsburgh Symphony

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
