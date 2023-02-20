From the Archives - Gershwin's other piano sensation
George Gershwin was a genius and innovator. He died tragically young, but left incredible music for the stage and the concert hall. We’ll hear his “most classical” piano work with orchestra and a musical postcard from the city of lights.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto in F
by George Gershwin
David Robertson with the St. Louis Symphony; Krill Gerstein, piano
An American in Paris
by George Gershwin
Lorin Maazel with the Pittsburgh Symphony