© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Perspectives on Bach's Passacaglia and Fugue in C

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST
Johann Sebastian Bach wrote the <em>St. Matthew Passion</em> in 1727 for solo voices, double choir and double orchestra.
Getty Digital
Explore different interpretations of a work by J.S. Bach.

In this new periodic series, explore different perspectives on a great musical work. This time it’s Bach’s miraculous Passacaglia and Fugue in C BWV 582. We have four different versions, each revealing new insights into the music.

Compositions and Recordings

Passacaglia and Fugue in C
by J.S. Bach
Peter Hurford

Passacaglia and Fugue in C (arr. Donald Hunsberger)
by J.S. Bach
Frederick Fennell and the United States Marine Band

Passacaglia and Fugue in C (arr. Igor Zhukov)
by J.S. Bach
Igor Zhukov

Passacaglia and Fugue in C (arr. Rene Leibowitz)
by J.S. Bach
Rene Leibowitz and the Royal Philharmonic

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content