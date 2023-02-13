From the Archives - Perspectives on Bach's Passacaglia and Fugue in C
In this new periodic series, explore different perspectives on a great musical work. This time it’s Bach’s miraculous Passacaglia and Fugue in C BWV 582. We have four different versions, each revealing new insights into the music.
Compositions and Recordings
Passacaglia and Fugue in C
by J.S. Bach
Peter Hurford
Passacaglia and Fugue in C (arr. Donald Hunsberger)
by J.S. Bach
Frederick Fennell and the United States Marine Band
Passacaglia and Fugue in C (arr. Igor Zhukov)
by J.S. Bach
Igor Zhukov
Passacaglia and Fugue in C (arr. Rene Leibowitz)
by J.S. Bach
Rene Leibowitz and the Royal Philharmonic