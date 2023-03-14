© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - The Fat Knight

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published March 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT
20230314_bk_falstaff
Folger Shakespeare Library
An illustration of Falstaff.

Shakespeare’s character of Falstaff appeared in “Henry IV” parts one and two, but came into his own in “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Ralph Vaughan Williams made Falstaff the center of his second opera “Sir John in Love” — originally titled “The Fat Knight.” We’ll hear a remarkable orchestral suite of music from the opera in its debut recording.

Compositions and Recordings

Fat Knight
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Martin Yates with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
