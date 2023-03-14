From the Archives - The Fat Knight
Shakespeare’s character of Falstaff appeared in “Henry IV” parts one and two, but came into his own in “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Ralph Vaughan Williams made Falstaff the center of his second opera “Sir John in Love” — originally titled “The Fat Knight.” We’ll hear a remarkable orchestral suite of music from the opera in its debut recording.
Compositions and Recordings
Fat Knight
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Martin Yates with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra