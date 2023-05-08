From the Archives - The Bach Boys
If you were expecting surfing music by Brian Wilson — think again! Instead, enjoy excellent music from four sons of J.S. Bach who were famous in their own right. We’ll have "fun fun fun until daddy takes the clavichord away!"
Compositions and Recordings
Sinfonia in F major
by Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
Bernard Labadie and Les Violins du Roy
Overture No. 5 in E major
by Johann Christian Bach
William Boughton and the English Symphony Orchestra
Flute Quartet in B-flat major
by Johann Christoph Friederich Bach
Concilium Musicum
Sonata in E minor
by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Marc-André Hamelin