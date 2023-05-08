© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - The Bach Boys

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published May 8, 2023
Balthasar Denner
Group portrait of musicians (ca. 1733) by Johann Balthasar Denner (Internationale Bachakademie, Stuttgart), which shows what may be Johann Sebastian Bach (with violoncello piccolo) and three of his sons.

If you were expecting surfing music by Brian Wilson — think again! Instead, enjoy excellent music from four sons of J.S. Bach who were famous in their own right. We’ll have "fun fun fun until daddy takes the clavichord away!"

Compositions and Recordings

Sinfonia in F major
by Wilhelm Friedemann Bach
Bernard Labadie and Les Violins du Roy

Overture No. 5 in E major
by Johann Christian Bach
William Boughton and the English Symphony Orchestra

Flute Quartet in B-flat major
by Johann Christoph Friederich Bach
Concilium Musicum

Sonata in E minor
by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Marc-André Hamelin

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
