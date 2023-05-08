From the Archives - The Bach Boys

Compositions and Recordings

Sinfonia in F major

by Wilhelm Friedemann Bach

Bernard Labadie and Les Violins du Roy

Overture No. 5 in E major

by Johann Christian Bach

William Boughton and the English Symphony Orchestra

Flute Quartet in B-flat major

by Johann Christoph Friederich Bach

Concilium Musicum

Sonata in E minor

by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach

Marc-André Hamelin