From the Archives - Tchaikovsky for three
Although Tchaikovsky's output was prolific, he wrote little chamber music. Enjoy his only piano trio: the masterful Piano Trio in A minor which he wrote in memory of his friend and mentor Nikolai Rubenstein. We’ll also hear his very first composition for violin and orchestra played by a student of the man to whom Tchaikovsky dedicated it.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Trio in A minor
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Yefim Bronfman, Gil Shaham, Truls Mork
Serenade Melancolique Op. 26
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Alfred Wallenstein with the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Jascha Heifetz