From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Tchaikovsky for three

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
Nikolai Kuznetsov
/
AISA
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, oil on canvas by Nikolai Kuznetsov, 1893.

Although Tchaikovsky's output was prolific, he wrote little chamber music. Enjoy his only piano trio: the masterful Piano Trio in A minor which he wrote in memory of his friend and mentor Nikolai Rubenstein. We’ll also hear his very first composition for violin and orchestra played by a student of the man to whom Tchaikovsky dedicated it.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Trio in A minor
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Yefim Bronfman, Gil Shaham, Truls Mork

Serenade Melancolique Op. 26
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Alfred Wallenstein with the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Jascha Heifetz

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
