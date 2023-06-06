© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives - Dvořák small and large

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published June 6, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
Composer Antonín Dvořák

We know Antonín Dvořák’s music mostly from his wonderful symphonies and large orchestral works. This week we’ll hear one of his most ambitious chamber works, his Piano Quintet in A major. We’ll also have one of those wonderful, thrilling big orchestral works for which he’s deservedly known.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Quintet in A Major Op. 81
by Antonín Dvořák
Richter and Borodin Quartet

Scherzo Capriccioso Op. 66
by Antonín Dvořák
Istvan Kertesz and the London Symphony Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
