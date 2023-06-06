From the Archives - Dvořák small and large
We know Antonín Dvořák’s music mostly from his wonderful symphonies and large orchestral works. This week we’ll hear one of his most ambitious chamber works, his Piano Quintet in A major. We’ll also have one of those wonderful, thrilling big orchestral works for which he’s deservedly known.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Quintet in A Major Op. 81
by Antonín Dvořák
Richter and Borodin Quartet
Scherzo Capriccioso Op. 66
by Antonín Dvořák
Istvan Kertesz and the London Symphony Orchestra