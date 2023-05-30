From the Archives - Night at the Ballet
There’s a wealth of delightful ballet music that doesn't reach the limelight. This week's show includes music by Charles Lecoq, Camille Saint-Saens, and Amilcare Ponchielli. We have new discoveries and one of the most well-known works in the classical repertoire – but no dancing hippos this time.
Compositions and Recordings
Mam'zelle Angot Ballet Suite
by Charles Lecoq
Robert Irving and the Royal Philharmonic
Etienne Marcel Ballet Music
by Camille Saint-Saens
Jun Markl and the Residentie Orchestra The Hague
Dance of the Hours
by Amilcare Ponchielli
Charles Mackerras and the Philharmonia Orchestra