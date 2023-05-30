© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Night at the Ballet

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published May 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
'Ballet Scene' by Edgar Degas, c. 1898.
Edgar Degas
/
National Gallery of Art
'Ballet Scene' by Edgar Degas, c. 1898.

There’s a wealth of delightful ballet music that doesn't reach the limelight. This week's show includes music by Charles Lecoq, Camille Saint-Saens, and Amilcare Ponchielli. We have new discoveries and one of the most well-known works in the classical repertoire – but no dancing hippos this time.

Compositions and Recordings

Mam'zelle Angot Ballet Suite
by Charles Lecoq
Robert Irving and the Royal Philharmonic

Etienne Marcel Ballet Music
by Camille Saint-Saens
Jun Markl and the Residentie Orchestra The Hague

Dance of the Hours
by Amilcare Ponchielli
Charles Mackerras and the Philharmonia Orchestra

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
