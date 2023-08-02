From the Archives - Beethoven's Piano Concerti: Act IV
Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto has been called the “Cinderella” of the group. We’ll hear it in a virtuoso performance that’s as close as possible to one from Beethoven’s time. Brilliant playing and inspired improvisations are the “glass slipper” that fit perfectly.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
John Eliot Gardiner and Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique; Robert Levin- piano
Piano Concerto No. 4 - Mvt. 1
by Ludwig van Beethoven
James Levine and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Alfred Brendel - piano