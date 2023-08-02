© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Beethoven's Piano Concerti: Act IV

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published August 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
Ludwig van Beethoven.
Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto has been called the “Cinderella” of the group. We’ll hear it in a virtuoso performance that’s as close as possible to one from Beethoven’s time. Brilliant playing and inspired improvisations are the “glass slipper” that fit perfectly.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
John Eliot Gardiner and Orchestre Revolutionaire et Romantique; Robert Levin- piano

Piano Concerto No. 4 - Mvt. 1
by Ludwig van Beethoven
James Levine and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Alfred Brendel - piano

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
