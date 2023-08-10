© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Beethoven's 'Emperor' Concerto

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT
Beethoven’s final piano concerto was the only one he never performed. His deafness robbed him of that experience, but what he imagined in his mind is truly glorious. Hear a fascinating, intensely personal interpretation by Glenn Gould that gives new perspective to this very familiar masterpiece.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 5
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Leopold Stokowski and the American Symphony Orchestra; Glenn Gould - piano

Piano Concerto No. 5: Mvt. III
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Karl Bohm and the Vienna Philharmonic; Maurizio Pollini - piano

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
