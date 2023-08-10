From the Archives - Beethoven's 'Emperor' Concerto
Beethoven’s final piano concerto was the only one he never performed. His deafness robbed him of that experience, but what he imagined in his mind is truly glorious. Hear a fascinating, intensely personal interpretation by Glenn Gould that gives new perspective to this very familiar masterpiece.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 5
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Leopold Stokowski and the American Symphony Orchestra; Glenn Gould - piano
Piano Concerto No. 5: Mvt. III
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Karl Bohm and the Vienna Philharmonic; Maurizio Pollini - piano